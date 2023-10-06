Senior Analyst Regulatory Reporting

Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Communications & External Affairs Group



Job Summary:

The Regulatory Reporting Senior Analyst role is a developmental opportunity to build expertise in the gas & power regulatory space, learn about the Trading and Shipping (T&S) business structure, and add value to the business through technical expertise. The Senior Analyst will lead reporting for federal and state natural gas and electricity for the wholesale and retail businesses, across Canada and the U.S. This role is responsible for interfacing across T&S, Legal, Regulatory Affairs, and the Finance & Risk team to provide regulatory guidance, communicate regulatory changes, and support new commercial activity from a regulatory perspective.We are looking for analytically strong, innovative, collaborative, and driven individuals to join our team. We have built a highly capable diverse team and regard diversity and inclusion (DE&I) as a key strength. We strive to help our people with work-life balance and flexible working arrangements.



Job Description:

Key accountabilities:

Lead the regulatory reporting review and implementation activities for new or changing regulations.

Effectively communicate regulatory reporting knowledge and impacts across the business.

Work with both T&S commercial and Legal teams to lead, and champion federal and state regulatory compliance to maintain BP’s license to operate.

Lead on various natural gas and electricity federal and state reporting, including import/export and state license renewals.

Provide federal and state regulatory guidance for new T&S activity sets

Essential education:

Bachelors’ degree

Essential experience:

5 years of relevant experience

Embraces new challenges and opportunities to improve ways of working.

Strong affinity for applying new methods and approaches to drive continuous improvement

Effectively communicates technical content to a non-technical audience

Attention to detail and efficient at managing complex and ambiguous data

Ability to successfully build and manage strong relationships both internally and externally

Strong problem solving and analytical skills

Desirable experience:

Experience in the energy industry

Knowledge about North American natural gas and electricity markets

Experience or knowledge with key federal and/or state/provincial regulations

Experience working on teams comprised of partners from a variety of businesses

Who you will work with:

The Regulatory Reporting team is a close-knit team within Regulatory Affairs that collaborates across multiple teams and commercial areas. The Regulatory Reporting Senior Analyst role provides an opportunity to support our license to operate obligations and develop a broad understanding of bp’s Trading and Shipping businesses including trading, operations, and commercial development. Additionally, the team directly supports bp’s delivery of its low carbon ambition.

Why join us:

At bp, we believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life, including a generous paid parental leave policy and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

