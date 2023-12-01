Senior Analyst Regulatory Reporting

Entity:Trading & Shipping
The Regulatory Reporting Senior Analyst role is an opportunity to build expertise in the transportation fuels (gasoline, diesel, renewable fuel, etc.) US and Canadian regulatory space, learn about the Trading and Shipping (T&S) business structure, and contribute to the business through technical expertise. The Senior Analyst will lead the EPA and Canadian (Federal and Provincial) reporting for production, blending and import/export activities at T&S refining facilities to maintain BP’s license to operate. This role is responsible for interfacing across T&S, Legal, Regulatory Affairs, and bp fuels technology team to provide regulatory guidance, communicate regulatory changes, and support new commercial activity from a regulatory perspective.
The Regulatory Reporting team is a close-knit team within Regulatory Affairs that interfaces across multiple teams and commercial areas. The Fuels Regulatory Analyst role provides an opportunity to develop a broad understanding of bp’s Trading and Shipping businesses including trading, operations, and commercial development from a regulatory perspective. Additionally, the team directly supports bp’s delivery of its low carbon ambition.
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Collaboration, Commodity Risk Management, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Exposure Management, Internal control and compliance, Market Knowledge, Market Risk Management, Operational Risk, Portfolio analytics, Problem Solving, Resilience, Thought Leadership, Trade discipline and compliance, Trade execution and management, Trading and shipping data knowledge, Trading knowledge
