Senior Analyst Regulatory Reporting

Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

The Regulatory Reporting Senior Analyst role is an opportunity to build expertise in the transportation fuels (gasoline, diesel, renewable fuel, etc.) US and Canadian regulatory space, learn about the Trading and Shipping (T&S) business structure, and contribute to the business through technical expertise. The Senior Analyst will lead the EPA and Canadian (Federal and Provincial) reporting for production, blending and import/export activities at T&S refining facilities to maintain BP’s license to operate. This role is responsible for interfacing across T&S, Legal, Regulatory Affairs, and bp fuels technology team to provide regulatory guidance, communicate regulatory changes, and support new commercial activity from a regulatory perspective.We are looking for analytically strong, innovative, collaborative, and driven individuals to join our team. We have built a highly capable diverse team and regard diversity and inclusion (D&I) as a key strength. We strive to help our people with work-life balance and flexible working arrangements.



Job Description:

Key accountabilities:

Lead the regulatory reporting review and implementation activities for new or changing regulations.

Effectively communicate regulatory reporting knowledge and impacts across the business.

Work with both bp commercial and fuels technology facing teams to lead, and champion federal and state regulatory compliance to maintain BP’s license to operate at T&S facilities.

Lead the EPA and Canadian reporting for production, blending and import/export activities at T&S refining facilities.

Provide US and Canadian regulatory guidance for new T&S activity sets

Lead the Regulatory Reporting Team though annual US and Canadian Attest and Verification processes.

Essential education:

Bachelors’ degree, preferably in science or engineering

Essential experience and job requirements:

Embraces new challenges and opportunities to enhance ways of working.

Strong affinity for applying new methods and approaches to drive continuous improvement

Effectively communicates technical content to a non-technical audience

Comfortable and efficient at managing complex and ambiguous data

Ability to successfully build and manage positive relationships both internally and externally

Strong problem solving and analytical skills

Desirable criteria and qualifications:

Experience in the petroleum industry

Knowledge about fuels products

Experience or knowledge in fuels related EPA and or state regulations

Experience working on teams comprised of partners from a variety of business and fuels technology areas

You will work with:

The Regulatory Reporting team is a close-knit team within Regulatory Affairs that interfaces across multiple teams and commercial areas. The Fuels Regulatory Analyst role provides an opportunity to develop a broad understanding of bp’s Trading and Shipping businesses including trading, operations, and commercial development from a regulatory perspective. Additionally, the team directly supports bp’s delivery of its low carbon ambition.

Why join us:

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Collaboration, Commodity Risk Management, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Exposure Management, Internal control and compliance, Market Knowledge, Market Risk Management, Operational Risk, Portfolio analytics, Problem Solving, Resilience, Thought Leadership, Trade discipline and compliance, Trade execution and management, Trading and shipping data knowledge, Trading knowledge



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.