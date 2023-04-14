Senior Analyst - Sales Support

Job summary

About bp

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world.In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too!

Job Summary

Responsibilities

Filter closeable deals to the commercial desks using the company’s deal process

Understand our product offerings and articulate how our proposals will meet or exceed customer requirements.

Monitor assigned broker close rates to determine necessary steps to either improve or increase results

Collaborate with members of the sales team and commercial desks on transactions to improve our odds of success in closing deals

Assist in preparation for sales and quarterly customer meetings

Evaluate opportunities along with the sales team and provide support in closing transaction

Requirements & Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in an applicable field

Proven experience in the Energy Industry

Advanced proficiency in all Microsoft Office programs (Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook).

Extensive knowledge of CRM databases (e.g., Salesforce.com) preferred

Must possess strong presentation and communication skills

Ideal individual must have strong ability to manage multiple priorities, and competing agendas with a variety of business segments and/or work groups.

Must possess the ability to work with stakeholders from all channels of the business, and or customer channels.

Why Join Us

Provide support to the C&I Origination and Business Development teams in the overall sales process (including, but not limited to credit, contracts and regulatory).At bp, we believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life, including a generous paid parental leave policy and excellent retirement benefits, among others!We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.