Senior Analyst – Structured Credit, GPT Credit

This role is not eligible for relocation

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

Role Synopsis

The Senior Analyst – Structured Credit, GPTA Credit is responsible for managing the credit risk arising from ordinary course trading activities within GPT – both within their core assigned portfolio and as required as a backup to other portfolios within or across regions. This is a commercially enabling role that must drive business forward while maintaining transparency, control, and an appropriate risk/reward balance. Structured products financial deals are in scope, with a development path toward more complex financial structures and contract negotiations. The Senior Analyst will partner closely with other credit professionals, Front Office, Legal, Contracts, Structured Trade Finance, and other professionals in support of regional and global growth strategies, providing a risk management lens to decision making.

Given the breadth of knowledge and experience provided by this role, candidates are expected to demonstrate a capability and passion for continued professional development, allowing them to support increasingly complex transactions and own increasingly sophisticated interactions and to form part of the future talent and leadership pipeline for the broader credit team and trading organization.

Key Accountabilities

Underwrite commodity-based structured solutions for the oil and gas producer space: model company financials, audit client corporate models, analyze financial statements, assess credit ratings.

Develop a strong understanding of the key drivers of credit exposure within a trading relationship, including vulnerabilities of each counterparty's liquidity, capital structure, and competitive position

Facilitate day-to-day Front Office transaction requests and advise on structured credit risk mitigation solutions where appropriate

Establish credit and tenor limits to proactively facilitate trading and commercial growth (with awareness of associated risks and control accountabilities always coming first)

Understand the use of contractual terms, letters of credit, guarantees, lien structures and similar protections to unlock value and deliver positive commercial outcomes

Monitor credit risk compliance and maintain related data within T&S’ systems, calling out any issues or concerns

Partner with Structured & Trade Finance to externalize credit risk

Foster cross-functional awareness of key credit exposures and portfolio-level concerns to ensure sound and transparent decision-making around material credit decisions

Develop constructive relationships that enable the open and timely flow of information and intervention (whether to address emerging opportunities, risks, or strategic matters)

Assist with global credit initiatives/projects as required

Essential Education & Experience

Bachelor's degree or equivalent experience required

Prior experience in corporate credit risk management, structured trade finance, or a related function within a financial institution, commodity trader, utility, or similar

A passion for the role and a relentless commitment to excellence, including exceptional attention to detail and rigorous and timely follow-through on all role accountabilities.

Excellent interpersonal skills with ability to work with people at all levels throughout the various functional areas of the organization

An innovative attitude that adopts the opportunity to add value by devising new approaches or solutions that achieve commercial outcomes without sacrificing prudent risk control

An ability to work autonomously and to engage effectively as part of a team, quickly absorbing new areas of information and experience under the demands of a fast-paced environment

Desirable Experience

Credit experience in a financial institution, trading business or similar.

Prior knowledge and hands-on experience monitoring a portfolio of counterparties trading in financial or physical products for the gas, oil, NGLs, power, LNG, or Low Carbon sectors

Strong analytical and financial skills – including working with financial models and fluency with financial derivatives and documentation

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Commodity Risk Management, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Exposure Management, Group Problem Solving, Internal control and compliance, Market Knowledge, Market Risk Management, Operational Risk, Portfolio analytics, Resilience, Thought Leadership, Trade discipline and compliance, Trade execution and management, Trading and shipping data knowledge, Trading knowledge



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.