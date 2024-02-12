Senior Analyst Subscription Pricing (m/f/d)

Job summary

At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we achieve net zero by 2050 at the latest. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 66,000 employees worldwide, 4,000 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.The Senior Analyst Subscription Pricing will partner with our mobility businesses to assess, define, structure, and implement subscription pricing models that appeal to customers and drive expected commercial outcomes. This role will provide direct support to the BP Pulse (EV Charging) business to support their growth ambitions bringing external best practice and competence to accelerate commercial opportunities. In addition, the role will work with our Global Pricing COE to define relevant subscription pricing frameworks and best practice that could be applied to a range of products and services.• Subject matter expert for subscription pricing model strategy, design,structure, and implementation• Drive commercial goals through tailored application to business goal andcustomer segments• Work cross functionally to deliver the best commercial and customercentric outcomes• Supporting the development of local pricing strategiesDefine and own the global template for subscription pricing models as partof the Global Integrated Pricing Program (GIPP)



Note: This vacancy can either be filled at our location in Bochum, Germany or Sunbury, United Kingdom.

Your new area of responsibility - challenging and future-oriented

Use customer data to define, implement, monitor performance of all subscription pricing models in support of BP Pulse

Partner with Marketing team to ensure subscription packages are validated in customer testing and easily understood by customers

Integrate with country pricing team to support integrated offer development and decision making

Define and apply subscription pricing best practice for BP Pricing COE

Monitoring and analysis of competitor pricing models and their market penetration

Identify and describe target customer groups for different subscription models

Alignment with the product and tech team on the requirements sets for the implementation of subscriptions into the customer facing front ends incl. the supporting backend functionalities

Will be part of the relevant development squads

Will work with the local businesses and the product and launch managers to plan the market launch of new subscription models

Your qualification profile - profound and passionate

Relevant experience or degree

5+ years of direct subscription pricing experience within telecom, software, or equivalent industries

Ability to successfully work in a global organization

Fluent in key data principles with understanding of how advanced analytics can unlock business value

Demonstrated success with stakeholder management both internally and externally to the organization

Cultural alignment with ‘Who we are’

Value based leadership

Integrator

Strong communication skills with experience across multiple stakeholders and businesses

Delivery focused with Strong collaboration approach

Growth mindset

Commercial acumen

Analytical capabilities

Work-life balance and what else speaks for us:

Flexible, hybrid and family-friendly working, at least 30 vacation days and programs to improve work-life balance

Very attractive basic remuneration plus bonus payment, participation in the share program possible, parental allowance as a one-off payment, extra bonuses for special achievements, attractive company pension scheme, regular salary review, group accident insurance, relocation allowance in special cases, job bike, subsidised meals and more

Job sharing and part-time work

Career and development opportunities as well as extensive internal and external subsidised training opportunities

Structured onboarding programs and buddy support

Match funding; bp doubles donations made by employees to charitable organisations and rewards voluntary time commitment

Employees can offset their personal carbon footprint; bp doubles this amount

We are committed to equality, diversity and the compatibility of work life balance People with a disability are given priority in employment if they are suitable.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



