Senior Analyst WAF Finance

Finance



Finance Group



This position reports to the West Africa Regional Chief Financial Officer with prime responsibility for the development and continual refinement of roburst financial control, supporting operations excellence and implementation of risk framework to drive growth in the region in a controlled and compliant manner. The role will be based in Accra, Ghana

Our purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. For over 100 years, bp has focused on discovering, developing, and producing oil and gas in the nations where we operate. We are one of the few companies globally that can provide governments and customers with an integrated energy offering. Delivering our strategy sustainably is fundamental to achieving our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner.

Co-manager of banking relationship with CFO

Lead Ghana credit work with counterparty for global oil

Support with reconciliations with internal credit team

Deliver key financial metrics for region and drive decision making

Deliver and maintain robust credit reports and credit exposure reporting

Support CFO in management of treasury trading and trade finance with benches in London

Work with various control teams to maintain control evaluations

Conducting reviews and evaluations for cost-reduction opportunities.

Support CFO with group audit, external audit and tax regulatory compliance.

Solid knowledge of credit and finance structures

Understanding of oil and gas trading (Supply logistics of crude and refined products).

Advanced knowledge of MS Excel.

Advance Knowledge of Trade Finance and Treasury management.

Financial planning, budgeting, and reporting.

Financial analysis and interpretation skills.

Good presentation and interpersonal skills.

Preparation of timely financial documents.

Filing of reports to statutory bodies.

Knowledge of Statutory returns and reporting Internal Liaison

All units and departments that have dealings with The Finance

Department. External Liaison Partners both local, International,Government agencies and various vendors.



Bachelor’s degree in finance/economics/accounting

Certification as an expertly qualified accountant (CA/ACCA/ICA or its equivalent) with a demonstrated ability.

An MBA or MSc or equivalent experience in Finance; knowledge of the use of ERPs and Internal controls would be an added advantage.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.