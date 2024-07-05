Senior Analyst Well Services & Subsurface

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

The role is responsible for handling and driving low to medium complexity sourcing projects in supporting business objectives, demand management, defining approach to market based on predefined category/sourcing strategy, source selection, contract negotiation, and contract ownership with contract maintenance and spend value monitoring.

You will be accountable for:

1. End-to-End Sourcing projects as per business request, inclusive of the following activities:

(A) Case Management

Receive, implement and continuously lead incoming Sourcing project requests via the Case Management tool



(B) Sourcing Strategy

Gather and analyze market intelligence data on a regular basis relative to categories and regions, in order to accurately gauge and evaluate market and industry conditions to determine the sourcing strategy decision

Ensure relevant due diligence processes are implemented and appropriate approvals are detailed. Additionally, ensure regulatory/ partner approvals are acquired and stored in the right repository according to applicable regional requirements.

(C) Deliver value to internal collaborators, partnering to handle all Sourcing & Contracting activities in compliance with Category Management Common Process (CMcp), working closely with Supply and Business Facing teams.

(D) Supplier Prequalification

Screen suppliers as per policy guidelines

Monitor/run continuous supplier prequalification status, and action per the related guidelines

(E) Contracting

Confirming requests, scopes of work with all team members to ensure all business requirements are considered/met

Evaluate proposals/outputs

Call out any contract term exceptions per the deviation process, and handle the approval process

2. Event Management

Support/handle the supplier selection process

Build and run sourcing projects & events (RFI/RFP) in the Ariba OneSource and Ariba Spend Management system

Lead supplier relationship throughout a sourcing project/task lifespan

Develop and acquire approvals for award recommendation documentation

3. Supplier Management

Lead supplier performance aligned with the supplier relationship/management plans.

4. Additional accountabilities specific to this role:

Work closely with Technical line colleagues accountable for developing the Contracting & Procurement Plan (CPP), and post-award Supplier Management (SM) for suppliers at Business Facing level, if required.

Support execution of compliance activities including audit resolution and close-out assigned actions arising from Regional External Audits.

Collaborate with the Market Intelligence team to develop and maintain market intelligence of supply markets for BP’s global demand.

Ensure timely execution and delivery of sourcing activities

Support “contract fitness” activities to enable post-award purchasing and P2P applications

Qualification and essential experiences:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in any subject area or related field.

Preferably with professional certification in Supply Chain (eg. CIPS)

Minimum four (4) years of practical and application in End to End sourcing and contracting of services and commodities, coupled with a strong commercial acumen and communication (oral and written English language) skills.

Proven knowledge and relevant minimum one (1) experience in Oil and Gas categories such as: Production: Wells and Subsurface (Drilling, Completion, Intervention, Reservoir Development & Technology); Rig Support Services, Integrity Management, Life-cycle Engineering Services and Subsea; Operation: HSSE, MRO, Reliability & Maintenance; Logistics: fuel, inbound logistics, marine, warehousing & shore base management

Track record of successful Supply Chain delivery in international environment and Joint Ventures

Able to work on shift (3pm to 12 am) as this is a global service team

Experience working in large and multi-cultural team

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.