Research & Technology Group



Our ambition is to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero carbon. Our Technology community will be key in making this a reality.

We are delighted to present the fantastic opportunity for a Senior Analytical Technologist to join our Investigational Analysis team based in the Technology Centre in Pangbourne, UK.

The Investigational Analysis (IA) team is part of the Applied Sciences group within Technology. The team uses its deep technical expertise across a range of analytical disciplines to provide a troubleshooting forensic service down to a molecular and structural chemistry level across organic, inorganic, and physical chemistry. It combines detailed chemical interpretation and materials science experience to provide both rapid and conclusive technical solutions, to protect the business and advance its products.

Reporting into the Discipline Management Lead, Investigational Analysis, this role is well suited to candidates with a background and expertise in vibrational spectroscopies such as infrared spectroscopy, and separation science, to complement the existing technical strengths of the team.

What does the day to day look like?

Delivering safe and compliant experimental operations, contributing to the development of a proactive safety culture, through commitment to bp’s HSSE standards, values and behaviours

Providing expertise in analytical science and the application of innovative analytical techniques to deliver analytical testing and method development to solve complex problems for a broad range of business areas, with specific focus on vibrational spectroscopies such as infrared spectroscopy

Demonstrating strong problem-solving capability and meticulous attention to detail to equipment operation, methodology, lab operations and safety

Self-organisation and motivation to efficiently and effectively deliver fast, high quality analytical data to team members in response to specific (often unique) queries or problems

Providing internal customer liaison and delivery of test results and interpretation in a timely and efficient manner

The safe operation, calibration, method development, maintenance and troubleshooting of analytical instrumentation

Responsibility for owning analytical techniques for the team; providing deep theoretical and practical experience for own work and to coach colleagues.

Identify and implement opportunities for efficiency/effectiveness improvements in your area of responsibility

Working with management to develop and implement analytical strategic plan, for own team and linking to the global analytical function.

What do we want to see from you!

Degree or equivalent experience in Chemistry (or relevant scientific field) and/or equivalent laboratory experience

Proven experience in analytical chemistry laboratory, either in academic or industry settings

Suitable candidates will be self-starters with the ability to work in an agile and independent manner whilst also being strong team players.

Capable of engaging with a variety of technical stakeholders to understand their needs, determine the nature of the problem, and propose solutions.

Capable of planning and completing analysis and presenting technical information to a wide range of collaborators

Proven expertise in analytical problem solving.

Proven expertise in spectroscopic techniques, such as Infrared Spectroscopy.

Desirable Criteria:

Knowledge of other analytical techniques such as Liquid/ Gas Chromatography and Mass Spectrometry

Proven knowledge of in-line analysis, sensors, and process analytics

Digital excellence through the use of informatics, data management, processing, visualisation tools and familiarity with programming would be advantageous.

A knowledge and understanding of testing of lubricant fluids and battery coolants.

Experience of agile methodology and working in agile teams (such as scrums)

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.