Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Responsible for managing a team to deliver capital and expense projects for BP facilities putting in place the processes and governance to ensure the technical integrity of the projects and assigned work activities are completed across all phases of the project and delivered in accordance with BP, HSSE, and ethical standards and in compliance with all relevant statutory requirements.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Join our Team and advance your career as Senior Appraisal Engineer!

In this role You will:

Lead the integration in multi-functional project teams between technical and commercial subject areas to deliver opportunities at the front end stages of the capital value process

In the concept screening stage (FEL 0), lead cross-functional assessment of business opportunities to generate a deliverable project that fits within the capital frame; enables delivery of the company strategy; sustains safe, compliant and reliable operations; builds financial value; and advances bp’s strive to be a carbon net zero company.

In concept development stage (FEL 0/1), confirm business case viability of complex projects and select a safe/ competitive project concept that is robust to the technical and commercial risks to progress. Bias is towards value over volume and delivery of standardized solutions

In Optimize stage (FEL 1/2), mature and improve scope of the selected concept for value and initiate project handover to the delivery team upon finalizing the Statement of Requirements (SoR). Support the delivery team to develop the Project Execution Plan (PEP), complete stage deliverables and set Define (FEL 3) Financial performance targets (advised by internal/external benchmarks).

Assess project gate readiness and lead resolution of gaps identified during project Gate Reviews.

Engage Delivery Managers early in post concept selection stage to drive seamless/detailed project handovers and achieve readiness to enter Define stage.

Apply decision-quality/analysis principles to address project decisions.

Manage risks/uncertainties to inform decisions considering the full lifecycle and range of encouraged outcomes.

Understand HSE expectations and standards; and demonstrate genuine dedication and safety leadership by articulating goals, promoting inherently safer design and low carbon solutions and identifying major hazards/risks.

Access Subject Matter Experts across bp and industry to advise decision-making.

Identifies and shares learning and best practices.

Develop positive relationships and collaborate with a wide range of functions that sponsor and support progression of project opportunities.

Manages and reports project progress, cost, schedule, safety, and operability, along with any other significant metrics of project success.

What You will need to be successful:

Proficient in English (Arabic is a plus)

Relevant bachelor’s degree in Engineering/technical or similar

Min. 10 years experience in project appraisal, delivery/engineering & management (preferably leading/participating in front-end stages of projects) in the oil & gas industry/ Energy

Experience working on one or more Major Projects (in the front-end stages)

Strong interpersonal, communication and influencing skills

Comfortable with structured decision making

Strong integrator across subject areas

Self-starter; inclusive and respectful individual capable of building strong relationships, influencing and collaborating with others; understanding the big picture and driving focus on what matters

Ability to work with complex, ambiguous, and limited data

Clear understanding of sources of value and risk in major capital projects

It would beneficial if you also have:

Cross-discipline networking and technical understanding

Good capability applying decision quality/decision analysis practices

Recognized accreditation (APM/PMP, Chartered or Professional Engineering, licence, etc).

Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Appraisal decision making, Appraisal Management, Deliverables Management, Engineering in Projects, Major Projects, Project Management



