Senior Appraisal Manager - Hydrogen & CCS

Job summary

The Global Concept Development (GCD)organization and New Energy (NE) in Production & Operations- Projects is accountable for the delivery of the Pre-FID (FEL 0-FEL 2) global portfolio of resilient oil and gas projects, including decarbonizing opportunities on existing assets and new energy projects such as hydrogen and carbon capture. Appraisal Managers are part of a central team working globally supporting various production regions & businesses.



The Senior Appraisal Manager (AM) is a core role in our front-end projects organisation, accountable for delivering concept development (FEL1 through to FEL2) and supporting pre-projects and strategic planning (e.g., FEL0, Area Development Plans). The AM will maintain a strong and productive GCD/NE relationship with the regional & business facing Appraisal General Manager /AM, functional leadership, and their teams. The AM role will be expected to lead some of our more strategic and complex projects (>100MUSD), many with significant greenfield and brownfield scopes. The AM is expected to model the BP Leadership Expectations, Values & Behaviours and Mindsets necessary to deliver the best development concepts in support of bp’s strategy and the P&O-projects priority of safe design and quality build.



This role requires innovating, an agile mindset, working and making decisions under uncertainty and ambiguity, integrating diverse perspectives, learning and trying new ideas/technologies, leveraging industry solutions, operating across traditional department boundaries, driving efficiency gains and building deep and dynamic partnerships with other stakeholders to help shape the future of our business

What you will deliver

Understand HSE expectations and standards; and demonstrate genuine commitment and safety leadership by articulating HSE goals, promoting inherently safer design and low carbon solutions and identifying major hazards/risks.

Lead the integration in cross-functional project teams between multiple technical and commercial disciplines to deliver opportunities at the front end stages of the capital value process whilst supporting or leading the stakeholder management external to the core project team;

At a portfolio level, support region/business facing appraisal community to develop an in-depth portfolio wide view of the potential hopper of opportunities and work with the various discipline specialists to appropriately staff opportunity progression fostering an agile and collaborative working environment that energizes the team and enables everyone to be the best they can be and bring their whole selves to work.

In the concept screening stage (FEL 0), lead cross-functional assessment of business opportunities to generate a deliverable project portfolio that fits within the capital frame; enables delivery of the company strategy; sustains safe, compliant, and reliable operations; protects/creates financial value; and advances bp’s aims to be a carbon net zero company. Bias is towards screening more and killing early.

In concept development stage (FEL 1), confirm business case viability of complex projects and select a safe and competitive project concept (making the Tier-1, system level, decisions) that is robust to the technical and commercial risks (i.e. no recycles or late kills) to progress into Optimize (FEL 2) stage. Bias is towards value over volume and delivery of standardized solutions that fit better to known and established fabrication and construction execution methods.

In Optimize stage, mature, and improve scope of the selected concept for value (making the Tier-2, system optimization, decisions) and initiate project handover to the delivery team upon finalizing the Statement of Requirements (SoR). Support the delivery team to develop the Project Execution Plan (PEP), complete stage deliverables and set Define FM (Financial Memorandum) performance targets (informed by internal/external benchmarks).

Self-verify conformance against Common Process requirements. Assess project gate readiness and lead resolution of gaps identified during project Gate Reviews.

Engage Project Managers/Engineers early in post concept selection stage to drive seamless/systematic project transition/handover and achieve readiness to enter Define (FEL 3) stage.

Apply decision-quality/decision-analysis principles to address Tier-1/Tier-2 decisions. Manage risks/uncertainties to inform decisions considering the full lifecycle and range of expected outcomes.

What you will need to be successful

A minimum of a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or other relevant field

Significant experience in the oil & gas industry/ Energy preferably with demonstrable capability in project appraisal/engineering/ management .

Experience working on one or more Major Projects in the front-end stages

Must have strong interpersonal, communication and influencing skills

Comfortable with structured decision making under uncertainty

Strong integrator across disciplines

Self-starter; inclusive and respectful individual capable of building strong relationships, influencing and collaborating with others; understanding the big picture and driving focus on what matters

Ability to work with complex, ambiguous, and limited data.

Clear understanding of sources of value and risk in major capital projects

Experience in one or more new energy spaces such as, Hydrogen, mobility, CCUS, renewables

Essential Education:Essential Experience:Desirable Experience / Skills: