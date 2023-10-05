Senior Asset Accounting Analyst

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

Asset Accounting SME provides deep process domain knowledge around the applicable activities and processes performed by the Asset and Lease Accounting team together with the systems and business models that underpin them. In addition to performing more complex operational activities, they will manage complex and escalated issues, perform in depth troubleshooting, review and approval activities to support operations delivery, quality management and control.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

• Provide deep process domain expertise and serve as the point of contact for escalate operational issues

• Analyse, determine root cause and apply appropriate resolutions to complex issues, problems and new initiatives across related processes.

• Execute more complex day to day processes / activities to ensure delivery meets required expectations.

• Assist the Team Lead in directing the work of team members

• Train / coach team members in day-to-day duties, process changes, system implementations and policy updates

• Maintain end to end desktop documentation assuring the accuracy and integrity thereof

• Perform analytics, drive insight and root cause analysis based off key metrics and partner with Team Lead to design appropriate action plans

• Identify and analyse process and system improvement opportunities, develop short term workaround solutions or provide recommendations for permanent solutions and take a leading role in initiating and managing projects to deliver these solutions.

• Support specific processes and related decision making to ensure the accurate and timely delivery of services in accordance with service level agreements and appropriate processes and policies

Key Challenges

• Issues or problems are varied and complex with much ambiguity

• System and process interfaces are numerous and complex to navigate.

• Operating in multiple regions and time zones.

Essential Education and Experience

• Bachelor Degree in related field

• Strong Experience with Microsoft Excel (data manipulation and validation)

• Demonstrated competencies in the areas of process improvement

• 8+ years of experience in the areas of relationship management/process improvement/ strategic project enablement

• Strong analytical and problem-solving skills as well as a robust understanding of control processes; able to exercise sound technical judgment in making business decisions

• Strong skills in problem solving and negotiation

• Good organizational skills and attention to detail

• Ability to influence and drive changes across cross functional teams

• Ability to perform high volume detailed work

• Team-focused, results oriented

• Conflict resolution and ability to find solutions to complex issues

Desirable Criteria

• Exposure to SAP (preferable)

• Demonstrated Fixed Asset and Lease Accounting experience

• Knowledge of G/L’s, Income Statements, Balance Sheets

• Communication-verbal & written

• Facilitation & Training

• Business acumen

• Building relationships on trust

• Critical thinking • Working with a global mind-set



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting policy, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Business process control, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Influencing, Internal control and compliance, Management Reporting, Managing change, Presenting {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.