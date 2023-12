Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!



Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Finance Team and advance your career as a

Senior Asset Accounting Analyst

In this role You will:

Coordinate fixed asset-related activities within GBSE

Ensure adherence to accurate accounting treatment

Handle the capitalization of assets

Oversee the processing of disposals, including the preparation of disposal journals and providing mentorship and support to fellow team members

Play a crucial role in period end closings, including the transfer of assets under construction to additions to fixed assets

Verify and handling adjusting entries and transfers with precision.

Review and addressing inferior assets, including the preparation and booking of transfer posting documents

Process depreciation while conducting sense checks and analyzing upcoming deviations

Ensure that all asset movements align with the Group Reporting Manual and local standards

Manage Fixed Assets master data processing

Conduct account reconciliations and preparing quarterly and ad hoc reports

Ensure the accurate assignment of assets to functional entities through diligent monitoring and reconciliation of the fixed assets ledger

Serve as the primary point of contact for fixed asset-related queries

What You will need to be successful:

A relevant university or college degree

A track record of success in the Fixed Asset field

Proficiency in English

Local GAAP and IFRS skills are advantage

Excellent language and interpersonal skills, with a particular emphasis on being adaptable to client needs

Strong analytical abilities, a high level of numeracy, and a keen financial competence

A proactive demeanor and a readiness to take initiative

Outstanding communication and teamwork skills

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days/week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family-friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Well-being programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sports and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting, Account Reconciliations, Asset Accounting, Financial accounting and reporting, Fixed Assets, Monthly Close Process, Reconciliations



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.