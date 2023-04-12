Senior Assistant Company Secretary

Job summary

Company Secretary's Office The Company Secretary's Office (CSO) has as its purpose, to partner with the boards and businesses at bp, facilitating effective decision making through dynamic corporate governance, whilst maintaining the good standing of bp legal entities around the world. This is achieved through focusing on the strategic priorities for CSO: excellence in corporate governance; simplification; building trusted partnerships. Corporate governance at BP p.l.c. has a high degree of breadth and complexity.



The expectation for the quality of delivery is extremely high. The structure of the department reflects this with three UK members of the CSO leadership team individually having responsibility for Board and Committees, Subsidiary Governance and Corporate Governance. This role will sit within the Corporate Governance sub-team of the Company Secretary’s Office and will report to the Head of Corporate Governance.



Based in our corporate headquarters in St James’, Piccadilly, there is an expectation for this role to be present in the office 3 days a week with 2 days worked from home.

About the job:

Company secretarial activities including but not limited to:

PLC committee support Meeting management

End-to-end support for the Audit Committee, a main committee of the plc board.

Management of committee meeting cycle.

Drafting certain committee papers during the year.

Co-ordinating agenda setting with relevant stakeholders including committee chair.

Maintenance of the forward planner and actions list for the committee.

Co-ordinating papers for committee meetings.

Taking and producing minutes of meetings in a timely manner.

With support from board & committees team, responsible for co-ordinating board off-site visits. Stakeholders

Building relationships with committee members including becoming a trusted advisor to the committee chair.

Responsible for building relationships with key relevant stakeholders within the bp group. Governance

Co-ordinating annual review of this committee’s terms of reference and ensuring ongoing adherence throughout the year.

Ensuring committee consideration of any principal risks delegated to the committee by the board. Annual report and accounts and Form 20-F A dedicated corporate reporting team is responsible for the co-ordination and delivery of the overall ARA and 20-F. The CSO department is responsible for preparation of the corporate governance report and related governance disclosures in other sections of the ARA and 20-F. This role would have responsibility as project manager for the governance aspects of the ARA and 20-F:

Day-to-day project management of governance disclosures, representing CSO on the broader ARA working group and chairing weekly meetings of CSO colleagues to manage workflow across all areas of activity.

Leadership of CSO contributors to ARA and 20-F, allocating responsibilities and driving innovation in disclosures.

Responsible for building relationships with internal teams including corporate reporting and finance teams as well as external relationships with auditors, design agency and printing house.

Managing CSO aspect of publication and launch of ARA and 20-F (and related items including the Notice of Meeting and ancillary documents) as well as related activities including regulatory filings. Other

Additional core plc governance responsibilities

Line management responsibility for corporate governance graduate with responsibility for development plan and rotations across CSO department.

Accountable for the delivery of CSO authored board and committee papers, from time to time.

Support for government consultations and external policy developments.

Provider leadership to CSO strategic project delivery.

Delegate as required for the Head of Corporate Governance and Head of Board & Board Committees.

About you:

Demonstrable experience in a company secretarial role

Experience of working in a fast-paced, complex business

Ability to build credible and effective relationships, be seen as a trusted business partner, maintaining respect and pragmatism in dealings with all stakeholders

Desire to pursue leading-edge governance standards

Ability to work in a team and in a collaborative environment

Experience of change management, particularly in process simplification or introduction of technology in delivery of automation

Ability to carry out research independently and provide recommendations

Organised and able to adapt to an ever-changing environment

High level of accuracy and attention to detail

Strong influencing skills

Good commercial skills

Good working knowledge of the UK Corporate Governance regime and related regulation/legislation

Good working Knowledge of UK listing regime Education / Qualifications

Chartered Secretary, lawyer or chartered accountant or equivalent professional qualification Experience

Experience in a FTSE 100 or large complex FTSE 250 plc Company Secretary environment required

Previous experience in global energy/or mining sector is desirable but not required

Company Secretary's Office The Company Secretary's Office (CSO) has as its purpose, to partner with the boards and businesses at bp, facilitating effective decision making through dynamic corporate governance, whilst maintaining the good standing of bp legal entities around the world. This is achieved through focusing on the strategic priorities for CSO: excellence in corporate governance; simplification; building trusted partnerships. Corporate governance at BP p.l.c. has a high degree of breadth and complexity.



The expectation for the quality of delivery is extremely high. The structure of the department reflects this with three UK members of the CSO leadership team individually having responsibility for Board and Committees, Subsidiary Governance and Corporate Governance. This role will sit within the Corporate Governance sub-team of the Company Secretary’s Office and will report to the Head of Corporate Governance.



Based in our corporate headquarters in St James’, Piccadilly, there is an expectation for this role to be present in the office 3 days a week with 2 days worked from home.