bp’s Safety & Operational Risk Assurance (S&ORA) function is the “second layer of defense” in a three-layer model (self-verification, assurance, audit) used to drive safe, compliant, and reliable operations.

S&ORA supports bp’s core value of safety by using our expertise in safety and operational (S&O) risk management to eliminate catastrophic safety events - both physical & digital, by:

Setting the foundation, standards and thought leadership for operational risk management through OMS,

Providing independent assurance of bp activities, including NOJVs and new ventures, to prevent harm to our people and the planet,

Acting as the conscience of bp by intervening, where necessary, and providing pragmatic recommendations to reduce S&O risk,

Being experts and partners in managing and reducing S&O risk to enhance safety performance across bp.

Demonstrating digital and data driven innovative solutions to improve OMS and assurance impact.

S&ORA is looking for someone who is passionate about safety, a professional in operational risk management and a willing partner with the Line to help build a safer future for bp.

At its core, the Senior Assurance Engineer provides this S&ORA support locally to the Terminals & Pipelines (T&P) and Mobility & Convenience (M&C) businesses in North America.

As an S&ORA leader in the region, the role is accountable for delivering progress on S&ORA functional priorities, acting as a key bridge between the businesses and the wider S&ORA organization. This role will support T&P and M&C.

Accountabilities

Work alongside the Engineering Authority to maintain independent assurance of conformance to OMS and S+OR related requirements, including the health of barriers associated with risks classified as Purple/Blue C+ on the bp 8x8 matrix. Where not in conformance, know what plans are in place, that they are robust, the risks evaluated appropriately, and implemented

Maintain integrated view of risk for the businesses

Properly identify risk and provide assurance that implementation plans are appropriate, calibrated effectively

Input into the Annual Operating Plan with respect to S&ORA

Maintain an independent view on quality of operations, including areas of capability, leadership, and culture

Monitor progress of OMS embedment, systematic management, and application of continuous improvement

Provide coaching either through the embedded teams or through central S&ORA where needed to ensure standardized successful and systematic operations.

Provide technical expertise to the line, intervening and escalating as appropriate, to cause corrective action.

Support NOJV assurance activities in region

Support regional projects (including new energies) by providing assurance and technical recommendations and provide on-the-ground assurance of a number of energy projects currently under development

Provide operational input into project development

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical or Chemical engineering.

Minimum of 10 years of related engineering experience with previous experience in the oil and gas or petrochemical industries

Significant demonstrable experience with a proven track record of leadership in matters of safety and operational risk, including working knowledge of OMS (operating management system), GDPs (group defined practices), and ETPs (engineering technical practices).

Experience in engineering in projects/operations.

Demonstration of understanding of engineering risk and the ability to make informed judgements in support of business value.

Experience building technical and operational capability as line or functional role; understands the ‘specialist’ as well as ‘generalist’ needs.

Experience in implementation/participation of Assurance or Self-Verification Programs.

Leadership (Energizing People) - Collaborative and team-oriented. Effectively influence and lead key collaborators without formal authority.

Possess a customer-focused and results oriented approach. Understand the demands and challenges of the line, as well as the impact of decisions on the Line.

Demonstrate agility and flexibility in forging solutions.

Build strong, trust-based relationships with key partners. Collaborate to develop and/or co-create solutions that deliver results.

Desirable Criteria:

Previous experience in terminals and pipelines and risk management

Understand the wide range of issues faced by other disciplines and work collaboratively to find solutions to complex problems.

Identify and implement ways to safely simplify and optimise the business to be successful in a low margin environment.

Proactively support the transfer of learning and best practice across Regions / Entities.

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



