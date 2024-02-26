Entity:Innovation & Engineering
bp’s Safety & Operational Risk Assurance (S&ORA) function is the “second layer of defense” in a three-layer model (self-verification, assurance, audit) used to drive safe, compliant, and reliable operations.
S&ORA supports bp’s core value of safety by using our expertise in safety and operational (S&O) risk management to eliminate catastrophic safety events - both physical & digital, by:
S&ORA is looking for someone who is passionate about safety, a professional in operational risk management and a willing partner with the Line to help build a safer future for bp.
At its core, the Senior Assurance Engineer provides this S&ORA support locally to the Terminals & Pipelines (T&P) and Mobility & Convenience (M&C) businesses in North America.
As an S&ORA leader in the region, the role is accountable for delivering progress on S&ORA functional priorities, acting as a key bridge between the businesses and the wider S&ORA organization. This role will support T&P and M&C.
Accountabilities
Work alongside the Engineering Authority to maintain independent assurance of conformance to OMS and S+OR related requirements, including the health of barriers associated with risks classified as Purple/Blue C+ on the bp 8x8 matrix. Where not in conformance, know what plans are in place, that they are robust, the risks evaluated appropriately, and implemented
Maintain integrated view of risk for the businesses
Properly identify risk and provide assurance that implementation plans are appropriate, calibrated effectively
Input into the Annual Operating Plan with respect to S&ORA
Maintain an independent view on quality of operations, including areas of capability, leadership, and culture
Provide technical expertise to the line, intervening and escalating as appropriate, to cause corrective action.
Support NOJV assurance activities in region
Essential Experience and Job Requirements:
Desirable Criteria:
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
This role is eligible for relocation within country
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Anomaly assessment and management, Defect Elimination, Equipment criticality assessment, Equipment maintenance and inspection strategies, FAT and commissioning, Fatigue Analysis, Fitness for Service, Flanged joint, Integrity Management, Mechanical seals and support systems, Monitoring and data interpretation, Piping, hoses and tubing, Piping vibration, Pressure systems regulatory requirements, Pressure Vessels, Selection and design of pipeline equipment, Stress analysis for integrity and leakage, Valves used for isolation, Wind Turbines
