Senior Assurance Manager

Responsible for overseeing provision of advice to the businesses and functions on ethics and compliance initiatives and adherence to policy, managing a team and using highly advanced technical knowledge and experience to ensure conformance to all related internal and external policies and regulations and to help embed the BP ethics and compliance culture.



Job Description:

About the role:

Effective ethics and compliance as a driver of organizational and business sustainability. The role will support our bp business groups and other entities in promoting an ethical culture and work environment, and effective compliance risk management.

bp’s businesses, integrators and enablers (collectively, entities), as the first line of defense, are managing their own ethics and compliance risks. As part of bp’s second line, ethics and compliance (E&C), provides independent, risk-based oversight of bp’s entities and reports to its board of directors and executive leadership regarding the management of ethics and compliance risks across the group.

The senior E&C assurance manager will assist in monitoring and overseeing the first line’s assessment and mitigation of ethics and compliance risk – providing an independent view of this activity bp-wide, intervening and escalating as appropriate to cause corrective action.​

This role:

will enhance the execution of E&C’s assurance accountabilities.

will further support E&C’s position as a trusted advisor to bp’s entities;

is critical to bp’s management of significant compliance, reputational and financial risks.

What you will do:

Lead the execution of E&C’s assurance activities while continuously seeking to enhance this critical accountability area for E&C and maintain awareness of advancements and regulatory developments in ethics and compliance.

Lead a defined set of structured, planned, and day-to-day E&C assurance activities that will successfully (1) lead all aspects of the first line’s management of ethics and compliance risks in accordance with bp requirements, policies, and programmes; (2) confirm the appropriate management of those risks and (3) recommend improvements, where appropriate.

Understand the evolving E&C risk landscape across bp by leading planned E&C reviews and developing E&C risk profiles for bp’s entities.

Identify and lead opportunities to develop internal assurance capabilities within E&C.

Articulate and analyze E&C’s assurance activities as needed, to include executive reporting requests.

Demonstrate strong leadership maturity and capability with the potential to represent E&C to other bp executive teams and establish a collaborative network with relevant business stakeholders to act as a trusted advisor on E&C matters.

What you will bring:

Deep expertise in compliance

Prior E&C assurance/audit experience within or outside bp

Certifications in E&C in management of risk is a plus.

Experience working with senior leadership and executive reporting

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

