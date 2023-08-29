Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Audit Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for providing risk and control expertise and managing audit project teams to identify and provide assurance on the effectiveness of the internal control environment to minimise BP's risk effects, whilst supporting continuous improvements activities throughout the business area.



Job Description:

Internal Audit (IA) is looking to recruit a versatile individual to lead the delivery of a portfolio of operations audits in support of influencing the management of bp’s significant financial risks.

IA’s vision is to ‘enable bp’s integrated energy company transition through its objective insights and advice’. We do this through a programme of approximately 120 audits per year that consider the management of bp’s significant risks. We work with bp’s entities and management to develop ways to better handle risk and report our results, insights and agreed actions to senior leadership.

We are a global and diverse team of ~130 people, based principally in Sunbury and Houston. We provide a centre of excellence for auditing bp’s principal risks across the globe and offer exceptional opportunities to enhance your career, business knowledge, networks and leadership skills. If you want to influence senior management and make a difference to how bp handles its principal risks, the senior audit manager role is for you.

The role involves leading a portfolio of audits covering all aspects of finance risk including key financial process (e.g., O2C, P2P, and R2R) and their relevant controls, commercial, performance management, financial planning, budget and forecasting, mergers and acquisitions, treasury, fraud risk management, anti-money laundering, anti-bribery and corruption, competition law and international trade regulations, and Sarbanes-Oxley compliance. The senior audit manager role works with audit leads and their teams to define, plan and deliver audits with aim of providing impactful insights to the business, the bpLT and the board.

As senior audit manager you will need to influence and lead a network of stakeholders to understand the business and their challenges, along with communicating, sometimes difficult, messages and agreeing meaningful actions to drive sustainable change. Through deep knowledge of the principal and emerging risks in the business, the senior audit manager also works alongside vice presidents to develop the annual audit programme.

You will also be expected to take an active role in IA’s leadership team, influencing important decisions, prioritizing effort and resources; and driving transformation and continuous improvement opportunities. In-house training and coaching will be provided to help you develop and practice audit and leadership skills.

Key Accountabilities

As a senior audit manager, you will:

deliver a global portfolio of audits within one or more business areas and maintain relationships with relevant senior stakeholders to support audit delivery, including:

within one or more business areas and maintain to support audit delivery, including: apply subject matter expertise to support and coach audit leads/teams in the planning and execution of focussed, impactful audits and insightful audit reports

lead internal and external stakeholders to enable efficient and effective execution of audit work

provide effective feedback to support staff development and continuous improvement of approaches develop broad themes and insights from audit work for communication to senior stakeholders

oversee the closure of audit actions

lead and line manage audit staff , including:

, including: motivate, lead and develop ~9 direct reports

build audit and risk management capability through

coaching, mentoring and identifying growth opportunities for staff within and outside IA

embedding a learning culture and championing digital and agility approaches

role model bp’s values & behaviours including a strong focus on HSSE management, diversity, inclusion and equity

exemplify conformance with bp requirements and processes

play an active role in IA’s leadership team , influencing important decisions, prioritizing effort and resources; and driving transformation and continuous improvement opportunities

, influencing important decisions, prioritizing effort and resources; and driving transformation and continuous improvement opportunities maintain subject expertise and a view of relevant bp risks and controls as key inputs to the annual audit programme, testing protocols and executive management reporting

Essential Education:

Relevant financial experience and/or financial qualification (e.g., Chartered accountant, CIA etc).

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

deep financial process knowledge

a consistent track record of delivering complex projects or audit work (control improvements or CI)

broad experience in managing financial reporting, commercial finance and ethics and compliance risks

strong written and verbal communication skills, able to deliver clear impactful messages for complex issues

experience working with, and positively influencing, teams and relationships in a range of settings

Desirable criteria

confident and curious with strong listening skills, able to consider different perspectives and challenge the status quo

organised, open-minded and able to adapt to changing priorities, risks and business environments

early adopter of new digital tools, data, technology and ways of working

self-starting, inclusive teammate with capacity to support colleagues and provide honest feedback

data-driven problem-solving skills with a passion for continuous improvement, simplification and efficiency

experience in any of the following would also be well regarded: performance management, financial planning, economic modelling, budget and forecasting, fraud risk management, ethics and compliance, transactions services (mergers and acquisitions) or treasury.

Additional Information

The typical travel requirement for the role is approximately 25%-35% but may vary depending on individual circumstances. Senior audit managers visit audits on location to build team relationships, support audit delivery and own key partner relationships.

BP operates in a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.

Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Digital fluency, Influencing, Internal Auditing, Managing change, Managing volatility, Negotiating, Organizational knowledge, Organizational Savvy, Regional perspective, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management



Legal Disclaimer:

