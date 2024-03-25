This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Audit Group



Job Description:

Internal Audit (IA) is looking to recruit a Senior Audit Manager with a background in management of Trading & Shipping risks, including those related to global regulatory requirements in the UK, US, Europe, and Singapore.

IA’s vision is to ‘enable bp’s integrated energy company transition through its objective insights and advice’. We do this through a programme of approximately 120 audits per year that consider the management of bp’s significant risks. We work with bp’s entities and management to develop ways to better manage risk and report our results, insights and agreed actions to senior leadership.

We are a global and diverse team of ~130 people, based principally in London and Houston. We provide a centre of excellence for auditing bp’s principal risks across the globe and offer exceptional opportunities to enhance your career, business knowledge, networks and leadership. If you want to influence senior management and make a difference to how bp manages its principal risks, this role is for you.

The role involves managing a portfolio of audits covering trading risks as well as other audits involving finance, commercial and business regulations activities. We are looking for trading risk management expertise in areas such as product control/middle office/market risk and the understanding of commodities, including monitoring of front office activities with a control lens. You will work with audit leads and their teams to define, plan, and deliver audits with aim of providing impactful insights to the business, the bpLT and the board.

You will need to influence and manage a network of stakeholders to understand the business and their challenges, along with communicating, sometimes difficult, messages and agreeing meaningful actions to drive sustainable change. Through deep knowledge of the principal and emerging risks in the business, you will also work alongside vice presidents to develop the annual audit programme.

You will also be expected to take an active role in IA’s leadership team, influencing important decisions, prioritizing effort and resources; and driving transformation and continuous improvement opportunities. In-house training and coaching will be provided to help you develop and practice audit and leadership skills.

What you will do:

deliver a global portfolio of audits within one or more business areas and maintain relationships with relevant senior stakeholders to support audit delivery, including:

apply subject matter expertise to support and coach audit leads/teams in the planning and execution of focussed, impactful audits and insightful audit reports

manage internal and external interested parties to enable efficient and effective execution of audit work

provide effective feedback to support staff development and continuously improve approaches, develop broad themes and insights from audit work for communication to senior stakeholders

oversee the closure of audit actions

lead and line manage audit staff , including: motivate, manage, and develop ~6 direct reports build audit and risk management capability through coaching, mentoring and identifying growth opportunities for staff within and outside IA embedding a learning culture and championing digital and agility approaches role model bp’s values & behaviours including a strong focus on HSSE management, diversity, inclusion and equity exemplify conformance with bp requirements and processes



play an active role in IA’s leadership team, influencing important decisions, prioritizing effort and resources; and driving transformation and continuous improvement opportunities

maintain subject expertise and a view of relevant bp risks and controls as key inputs to the annual audit programme, testing protocols and executive management reporting

What you will bring:

Degree in Finance, Accounting, Engineering or other Quantitative field and relevant industry experience Relevant financial experience and/or financial qualification (e.g., Chartered accountant, CIA etc).

experience gained in bp or relevant industry covering the monitoring and oversight of trading risks and controls for a physical and financial trading environment of commodities

understanding of current and emerging business risk trends, threats, vulnerabilities, and mitigations

proven track record of delivering complex projects or audit work (control improvements or continuous improvements)

ability to manage and influence senior stakeholder relationships and lead global teams in a range of business environments

strong written and verbal communication skills, able to deliver clear impactful messages for complex issues

confident and curious with strong listening skills, able to consider different perspectives and challenge the status quo

Ideally, you will also bring:

proven track record of building, developing, and influencing high performing teams

organized, open-minded and able to adapt to changing priorities, risks, and business environments

early adopter of new digital tools, data, technology, and ways of working

self-starting, collaborative, and inclusive teammate with capacity to support colleagues and provide honest feedback

role model ethics and compliance as well as bp’s values & behaviours including a strong focus on HSSE management, diversity, inclusion, and equity

Why join our team?



At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Thinking about applying? Learn more about our amazing discretionary UK reward and benefits to help you get the most out of work and life.



We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process. Please contact us to request accommodations.



Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Digital fluency, Influencing, Internal Auditing, Managing change, Managing volatility, Negotiating, Organizational knowledge, Organizational Savvy, Regional perspective, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.