Job summary

Do you want to make a difference to the management of significant risks in BP? Are you looking to apply your business experience in new areas? Are you interested in improving risk management and influencing senior management to take action? Are you looking to develop new, industry leading, technical skills?



The Senior Auditor role can help you achieve this through leading, or participating in, a range of audits across different bp entities, with a particular focus on digital and cyber security. The role also presents opportunities to contribute to the development of the annual audit programme, work with senior stakeholders, maintain an understanding of developments impacting digital in bp, coach auditors, and participate in various activities related to the continuous improvement of the Internal Audit (IA) function.



IA’s mission is to “make BP safer and more valuable through our independent insights”. We do this through:

a programme of ~180 audits per year that consider the management of BP’s significant risks

working with management to develop ways to better manage risk

engaging with various bp entities to develop working relationships

reporting our results, insights and agreed actions to leadership.

cyber security

development, deployment and maintenance of critical IT systems

management of suppliers and contractors

compliance with regulations

emerging technology

Agile working practices

Identify and understand the risks and controls for each audit; develop a Terms of Reference and test plan to audit these effectively

Apply their experience and subject matter expertise to provide insights to improve how risks are managed

Lead discussions with auditees and other senior stakeholders in the execution and reporting of audit fieldwork

Manage relationships with business stakeholders, delivering updates on progress of audit work

Lead and motivate the audit team to ensure quality execution of testing in conformance with IA methodology

Manage issues as they arise, escalating to the senior audit manager and VP as necessary

Write reports and communicate audit findings professionally, and with respect, to audit and business stakeholders.

We are a global and diverse team of ~130 people, based predominantly in Sunbury, Houston, Budapest, Kuala Lumpur and Baku.The key areas of focus include the following digital risk areas:The role represents an excellent opportunity for you to develop industry-leading audit skills, learn new technology, and improve risk management in BP, while broadening your knowledge of bp’s businesses and operation.The role is open to individuals with IT or risk management experience. In-house training will be provided for you to develop auditing, business and leadership skills.

​​​​As an Audit team member, the Senior Auditor will:

Conduct audit fieldwork with rigour in line with IA’s methodology

Apply their experience and subject matter expertise to audit test areas assigned

Support the lead auditor and other team members as required to ensure effective and timely audit delivery

Provide coaching to other team members

Engage with business stakeholders professionally and sensitively, and act as an ambassador for IA.

Supporting the assessment and reporting on the control environment for key risk areas for the purposes of executive and board reporting

Planning for future years audit programmes

Development and delivery of L&D activities

Maintaining effective relationships with business stakeholders

Continuing to enhance IA’s methodology for key digital and cyber security risks.

Role modelling conformance with the bp requirements and processes

Role modelling bp’s ‘Who We Are’ beliefs

Contributing to HSSE management, DE&I, E&C and other management activities within IA

Suitably qualified professional with degree, or similar educational background, or extensive relevant work experience.

Relevant IT risk and control experience (either in business, audit, or consulting roles) within bp, a similar company or within a relevant professional services organization

Knowledge and understanding of current and emerging IT risk trends, threats, vulnerabilities and mitigations

Team lead experience and working / leading virtual and/or global teams

Experience in improving business processes and systems in an audit or non-audit environment

A proven track record of delivery of audits, relevant risk and controls projects, or line work

Strong verbal and written communication skills and the ability to land challenging messages

The ability to learn quickly and identify key risks and controls in unfamiliar business environments

The ability to navigate the organisation with tact and manage relationships at different levels

The ability to work independently and manage uncertainty

Experience in managing relationships with senior business stakeholders

The willingness to deliver challenging messages with courage

Audit experience including IT general controls, IT service management, infrastructure, cyber security and regulatory compliance

The typical travel requirement for the role is approximately 25% but may be more or less depending on individual circumstances.

Internal Audit operates on a principle of nine rounds of fieldwork per year and auditors are able to plan and prepare for their audit travel several months in advance.

In addition to audit accountabilities, the Senior Auditor will lead or contribute to other functional activities within IA, such as: