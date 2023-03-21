Job summary

Role Synopsis



Internal Audit (IA) is looking to recruit a talented individual with a background in management of Trading & Shipping risks.

IA’s vision is to ‘enable bp’s integrated energy company transition through its objective insights and advice’. We do this through a programme of approximately 120 audits per year that consider the management of bp’s significant risks. We work with bp’s entities and management to develop ways to better manage risk and report our results, insights and agreed actions to senior leadership.



We are a global and diverse team of ~130 people, based principally in Sunbury and Houston. We provide a centre of excellence for auditing bp’s principal risks across the globe and offer exceptional opportunities to enhance your career, business knowledge, networks and leadership skills. If you want to influence senior management and make a difference to how bp manages its principal risks, the senior auditor role is for you.



The role involves leading or being a senior team member for a range of audits covering trading risks as well as other audits involving finance, commercial and business regulations activities. We are looking for trading risk management expertise in areas such as:

product control/middle office/market risk

understanding of commodities, including monitoring of front office activities with a control lens

Lead audit teams to deliver impactful insights, deliver high quality audit reports, work papers and business communications

Apply subject matter expertise to understand relevant business risks and controls, develop audit scopes, testing, material findings and verify action closure

Effectively engage with the business and manage relationships with internal stakeholders, the audit team and senior business leaders

Provide coaching, support, mentoring and development to other IA staff

support IA’s evolution through continuous improvement of audit approaches and change programmes

help develop the annual audit programme and executive management reporting

exemplify conformance with bp requirements and processes

role model ethics and compliance as well as bp’s values & behaviours including a strong focus on HSSE management, diversity, inclusion and equity

In-house training and coaching will be provided to help you develop and practice audit and leadership skills. You may also contribute to the evolution of internal audit practices through continuous improvement projects.As a senior auditor, you will work as an audit lead or senior team member on audits across the year. You may take additional leadership roles within the function or when acting as a team member, for example acting as deputy lead.Audit accountabilities:

Essential Education

Suitably qualified professional with Bachelor’s degree in Finance, Accounting, Engineering or other Quantitative field and relevant industry experience

experience gained in bp or relevant industry covering the monitoring and oversight of trading risks and controls for a physical and financial trading environment of commodities

understanding of current and emerging business risk trends, threats, vulnerabilities and mitigations

ability to manage senior stakeholder relationships and lead global teams in a range of business environments

data analysis and problem-solving skills with a track record of innovative approaches, simplification and efficiency

strong verbal and written communication skills including delivery of challenging messages to stakeholders

while the location states Sunbury, the majority of the work will be conducted in 25 North Colonnade (London)

previous commodity or product control/middle office/market risk experience

knowledge of governance, risks, and controls processes in a trading environment

confident and curious with strong listening skills, able to consider different perspectives and challenge the status quo

organised, open-minded and able to adapt to changing priorities, risks and business environments

early adopter of new digital tools, data, technology and ways of working

self-starting, inclusive teammate with capacity to support colleagues and provide honest feedback

data-driven problem-solving skills with a passion for continuous improvement, simplification and efficiency

able to navigate the organisation with tact and manage relationships at different levels

The typical travel requirement for the role is approximately 25% but may vary depending on individual circumstances.Internal Audit operates on a principle of nine fieldwork rounds per year, enabling auditors to plan and prepare for audit travel months in advance.