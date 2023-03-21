Role Synopsis
Internal Audit (IA) is looking to recruit a talented individual with a background in management of Trading & Shipping risks.
IA’s vision is to ‘enable bp’s integrated energy company transition through its objective insights and advice’. We do this through a programme of approximately 120 audits per year that consider the management of bp’s significant risks. We work with bp’s entities and management to develop ways to better manage risk and report our results, insights and agreed actions to senior leadership.
We are a global and diverse team of ~130 people, based principally in Sunbury and Houston. We provide a centre of excellence for auditing bp’s principal risks across the globe and offer exceptional opportunities to enhance your career, business knowledge, networks and leadership skills. If you want to influence senior management and make a difference to how bp manages its principal risks, the senior auditor role is for you.
The role involves leading or being a senior team member for a range of audits covering trading risks as well as other audits involving finance, commercial and business regulations activities. We are looking for trading risk management expertise in areas such as:
Essential Education