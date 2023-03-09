Job summary

A new exciting opportunity has arisen for a Senior Auditor to join us either in the UK (Sunbury/Aberdeen) or in Hungary (Budapest).



Do you want to make a difference to the management of significant risks in BP? Are you looking to apply your business experience in new areas? Are you interested in improving risk management and influencing senior management to take action? Are you looking to develop new, industry leading, technical skills?



The Senior Auditor role can help you achieve this through leading, or participating in, a range of audits across different bp entities, with a particular focus on financial and commercial risk, in addition to other subjects which may include procurement, commercial and business regulations activities and sustainability.



The role also presents opportunities to contribute to the development of the annual audit programme, work with senior stakeholders, maintain an understanding of developments impacting financial risk in bp, coach auditors, and participate in various activities related to the continuous improvement of the Internal Audit (IA) function. You will be working in a team of global, diverse, and multi-disciplinary team of experienced audit professional.



IA’s vision is to ‘enable bp’s integrated energy company transition through its objective insights and advice’. We work with bp’s entities and management to develop ways to better manage risk and report our results, insights and agreed actions to senior leadership.



The key areas of focus of for the role include the following financial and commercial areas:

investment and economic governance, planning and performance

commercial finance – credit, cash forecasting, pricing, joint venture

internal controls over financial reporting

implementation of the bp strategy

organisational effectiveness

We are looking for dynamic, adaptable, curious, and inquisitive finance professionals with experience in areas such as planning and performance management, commercial finance or accounting reporting and controls.



The role represents an excellent opportunity to broaden your knowledge and understanding of bp’s business and operations across the world, while developing industry leading risk assurance skills, learning about new technologies and helping improve risk management across the group. Previous audit skills are not necessary. Tailored in-house training and coaching will be provided.

Key accountabilities:

As a Senior Auditor, you will lead and participate as a subject matter expert on audits across the year. You may take additional leadership roles within the function or when acting as a team member, for example acting as deputy lead. Your accountabilities will include:

Identifying and assessing risks across the group

Developing audit scopes in collaboration with senior leaders

Lead, motivate and engage the audit team

Oversee delivery of the audit work

Develop audit insights and findings and lead the discussion of these with senior stakeholders

Leverage internal and external experts in developing scopes or performing tests

Build data analytics tests and oversee the delivery of data analytics during the audit.

As an audit team member, the Senior Auditor will apply their experience and subject matter expertise to audit test areas assigned, support and provide coaching to the lead auditor and other team members.



In addition to audit accountabilities, you will lead or contribute to other functional activities such as providing ideas for future audit work and contributing to our reports on the control environment provided to senior leadership and board of directors.



Essential experience and job requirements

You will need previous experience in areas relevant to the requirements of the role (outlined further below); including process re-design and/or implementation experience.

The ability to learn quickly and identify key risks in unfamiliar business environments

The ability to navigate the organisation and manage relationships at different levels

The willingness to deliver challenging messages with courage

Comfortable in working with uncertainty

Ability to communicate and influence senior level leaders

Understanding of business processes, internal controls, and risk management

Strong verbal and written communication skills.

Experience in two or more of the following:

Planning and performance management (including economic modelling)

Accounting reporting and controls (including external financial reporting)

Data governance and data analytics

Internal audit or risk assurance

Business regulations including anti-bribery and corruption, anti-money laundering

Fraud risk management (e.g. certified fraud examiner).

Other designable criteria

Experience in one of the following:

Investment governance and prioritisation (oil and low carbon)

Preparing business cases, deal structuring and commercial negotiations.

The typical travel requirement for the role is approximately 40% but may vary depending on individual circumstances and business requirements.



We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.