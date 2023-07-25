Senior Auditor

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Audit Group



Job Summary:



Job Description:

Internal Audit (IA) is looking to recruit a talented individual with a background in management of Trading & Shipping risks and/or commodity trading risk and control experience.

IA’s vision is to ‘enable bp’s integrated energy company transition through its objective insights and advice’. We do this through a programme of approximately 120 audits per year that consider the management of BP’s significant risks. We work with bp’s entities and management to develop ways to better manage risk and report our results, insights and agreed actions to senior leadership.

We are a global and diverse team of ~130 people, based principally in Sunbury and Houston. We provide a centre of excellence for auditing bp’s principal risks across the globe and offer exceptional opportunities to enhance your career, business knowledge, networks and leadership skills. If you want to influence senior management and make a difference to how bp manages its principal risks, the auditor role is for you.

The role involves leading or being a senior team member for a range of audits covering trading risks as well as other audits involving finance, commercial and business regulations activities. We are looking for trading risk management expertise in areas such as:

product control/middle office/market risk

understanding of commodities, including monitoring of front office activities with a control lens

In-house training and coaching will be provided to help you develop and practice audit and leadership skills. You may also contribute to the evolution of internal audit practices through continuous improvement projects.

The typical travel requirement for the role is approximately 25% but may vary depending on individual circumstances. Internal Audit operates on a principle of nine fieldwork rounds per year, enabling auditors to plan and prepare for audit travel months in advance.

Key Accountabilities

As a senior auditor, you will work as an audit lead or senior team member on audits across the year. You may take additional leadership roles within the function or when acting as a team member, for example acting as deputy lead.

Audit accountabilities

Lead audit teams to deliver impactful insights, deliver high quality audit reports, work papers and business communications

Apply subject matter expertise to understand relevant business risks and controls, develop audit scopes, testing, material findings and verify action closure

Effectively engage with the business and manage relationships with internal stakeholders, the audit team and senior business leaders

Provide coaching, support, mentoring and development to other IA staff

Other accountabilities:

Support IA’s evolution through participating in continuous improvement and change programmes, audit programme planning and capability development

Exemplify conformance with bp requirements and processes

Role model ethics and compliance as well as bp’s ‘who we are’ including a strong focus on HSSE management, diversity, inclusion and equity

Essential Education and Experience

Suitably qualified professional with Bachelor’s degree in Finance, Accounting, Engineering or other Quantitative field and relevant commodity trading industry experience

experience gained in bp or relevant industry covering the monitoring and oversight of trading risks and controls for a physical and financial trading environment of commodities

understanding of current and emerging business risk trends, threats, vulnerabilities and mitigations

ability to manage senior stakeholder relationships and lead global teams in a range of business environments

data analysis and problem-solving skills with a track record of innovative approaches, simplification and efficiency

strong verbal and written communication skills including delivery of challenging messages to stakeholders

Desireable Criteria

previous commodity or product control/middle office/market risk experience

knowledge of governance, risks, and controls processes in a trading environment

confident and curious with strong listening skills, able to consider different perspectives and challenge the status quo

organised, open-minded and able to adapt to changing priorities, risks and business environments

early adopter of new digital tools, data, technology and ways of working

self-starting, inclusive teammate with capacity to support colleagues and provide honest feedback

data-driven problem-solving skills with a passion for continuous improvement, simplification and efficiency

able to navigate the organisation with tact and manage relationships at different levels

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business, Commodity Market Analysis, Commodity Markets, Commodity Pricing, Commodity Risk, Commodity Risk Management, Commodity Trading, Commodity Trading Risk Management, Continual Improvement Process, Digital fluency, Energy Trading, Environment, Influencing, Internal Auditing, Managing change, Managing volatility, Negotiating, Organizational knowledge, Organizational Savvy, Regional perspective, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.