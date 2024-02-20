Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Audit Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

Join our international internal audit to assist in the enablement of bp's integrated energy company transition through our objective insights and advice where we deliver audits and insights across all areas of bp, from offshore operations to trading, aviation to cyber security, major projects to trade sanctions, refining to procurement, drilling to treasury and marine to financial reporting. The role is based in either our Sunbury or Budapest office.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Audit Team and advance your career as a



Senior Auditor

(Budapest or Sunbury based)

In this role You will:

Lead individual audits, identifying relevant risks and controls, and developing comprehensive test plans

Provide insights to improve risk management practices and identify process improvement opportunities

Lead discussions with auditees and senior collaborators, ensuring effective execution and reporting of audit findings

Maintain relationships with business partners, delivering updates on audit progress and outcomes

Empower and engage the audit team to ensure high-quality execution

Manage issues as they arise during audit work, escalating when necessary

Write professional audit reports and communicate findings respectfully to collaborators

Conduct audit fieldwork rigorously, adhering to Internal Audit methodology

Provide mentorship and support to team members

Act as an ambassador for Internal Audit, engaging with partners professionally and sensitively

Support assessment and reporting on the control environment for key risk areas

Contribute to planning future audit programs and developing learning and development activities

Continuously improve Internal Audit's methodology for digital and cyber security risks

What You will need to be successful:

Suitably qualified professional with a degree or extensive relevant work experience

Proficiency in English

Experience in finance process risk and control within a similar company or professional services organization

Knowledge of current and emerging finance and commercial risk trends and mitigations

Experience leading virtual and/or global teams

Proven track record of delivering audits or relevant risk and controls projects

Strong verbal and written communication skills

Ability to learn quickly and navigate unfamiliar business environments

Tactful relationship management skills at different organizational levels

Ability to work independently and handle uncertainty

Experience managing relationships with senior business stakeholders

Willingness to deliver complicated messages with courage

Audit experience including financial or external audits, SOX delivery, and regulatory compliance

Experience in financial or commercial processes such as ARC, PPM, ESG, M&A, GBS, or embedded finance

Ability to travel internationally (up to 50%)

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in a modern office environment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

A company culture where we respect our teams with varied strengths and are proud of our achievements

A healthy work-life balance

And many others benefits



Travel Requirement

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Business, Internal Auditing, Management Reporting, Stakeholder Engagement



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.