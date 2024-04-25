Entity:Finance
Join us in a crucial time of transition. We are bringing all of our finance and procurement activities for the group into one place, enabling better work.
For you this means working with us on:
Internal Audit (IA) is looking to recruit a talented individual with a background in management of Customer & Product risks.
IA’s vision is to ‘enable bp’s integrated energy company transition through its objective insights and advice’. We do this through a programme of approximately 120 audits per year that consider the management of bp’s significant risks. We work with bp’s entities and management to develop ways to better manage risk and report our results, insights and agreed actions to senior leadership.
We are a global and diverse team of ~130 people, based principally in Sunbury and Houston. We provide a centre of excellence for auditing bp’s principal risks across the globe and offer exceptional opportunities to enhance your career, business knowledge, networks and leadership skills. If you want to Influence senior management and make a difference to how bp manages its principal risks, the Senior Auditor role is for you.
The role involves leading or being a senior team member for a range of audits covering C&P risks as well as other audits involving finance, commercial and business activities. We are looking for C&P risk management expertise in areas such as:
In-house training and coaching will be provided to help you develop and practice audit and leadership skills. You may also contribute to the evolution of internal audit practices through continuous improvement projects.
As a Senior Auditor, you will work as an audit lead or senior team member on audits across the year. You may take additional leadership roles within the function or when acting as a team member, for example acting as deputy lead.
The typical travel requirement for the role is approximately 25-30% but may vary depending on individual circumstances.
Internal Audit operates on a principle of eight fieldwork rounds per year, enabling auditors to plan and prepare for audit travel months in advance.
Why join us?
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!
Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Digital fluency, Influencing, Internal Auditing, Managing change, Managing volatility, Negotiating, Organizational knowledge, Organizational Savvy, Regional perspective, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management
