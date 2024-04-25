Senior Auditor

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Join us in a crucial time of transition. We are bringing all of our finance and procurement activities for the group into one place, enabling better work.

For you this means working with us on:

Compliance – efficiently delivering external reporting requirements to ensure we continue to meet our regulatory ‎obligations in all jurisdictions, supported by robust control environment across all three lines of ‎defence.‎

Stewardship – laying out a robust finance framework and providing ongoing management of the balance sheet and ‎portfolio execution, supported by effective advocacy to the market.‎

Performance – facilitating the effective allocation of capital, development of business plans and coordination of ‎business performance interventions to ensure a consistent delivery between strategic aspirations, ‎operational forecasts and delivered outcomes. Furthermore, you will be responsible for value creation through mergers and acquisition-led ‎deals, commercial negotiations and integration of business opportunities.‎

Transformation – driving digital transformation (centralising, digitising, optimising) across all elements of the finance entity to ‎achieve sector-leading cost-performance.‎

ROLE SYNOPSIS

Internal Audit (IA) is looking to recruit a talented individual with a background in management of Customer & Product risks.

IA’s vision is to ‘enable bp’s integrated energy company transition through its objective insights and advice’. We do this through a programme of approximately 120 audits per year that consider the management of bp’s significant risks. We work with bp’s entities and management to develop ways to better manage risk and report our results, insights and agreed actions to senior leadership.

We are a global and diverse team of ~130 people, based principally in Sunbury and Houston. We provide a centre of excellence for auditing bp’s principal risks across the globe and offer exceptional opportunities to enhance your career, business knowledge, networks and leadership skills. If you want to Influence senior management and make a difference to how bp manages its principal risks, the Senior Auditor role is for you.

The role involves leading or being a senior team member for a range of audits covering C&P risks as well as other audits involving finance, commercial and business activities. We are looking for C&P risk management expertise in areas such as:

Mobility & Convenience; Castrol; Pulse; Fuels Supply & Midstream; Aviation; Portfolio & Integration

In-house training and coaching will be provided to help you develop and practice audit and leadership skills. You may also contribute to the evolution of internal audit practices through continuous improvement projects.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES

As a Senior Auditor, you will work as an audit lead or senior team member on audits across the year. You may take additional leadership roles within the function or when acting as a team member, for example acting as deputy lead.

Audit accountabilities:

Lead audit teams to deliver impactful insights, deliver high quality audit reports, work papers and business communications

Apply subject matter expertise to understand relevant business risks and controls, develop audit scopes, testing, material findings and verify action closure

Effectively engage with the business and manage relationships with internal stakeholders, the audit team and senior business leaders

Provide coaching, support, mentoring and development to other IA staff

Other accountabilities:

Support IA’s evolution through continuous improvement of audit approaches and change programmes

Help develop the annual audit programme and executive management reporting

Exemplify conformance with bp requirements and processes

Role model ethics and compliance as well as bp’s Who we are culture, including a strong focus on HSSE management, diversity, equity and inclusion

ESSENTIAL EDUCATION:

Suitably qualified professional with a degree or extensive relevant work experience

ESSENTIAL SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE:

Experience in Customer & Products processes, risks and controls in areas including Mobility and Convenience, Castrol, Aviation, electronic vehicle charging businesses, Fuels Supply & Midstream or Biofuels

Understanding of current and emerging Customer & Product risk trends and mitigations

Ability to manage senior stakeholder relationships and lead global teams in a range of business environments

Knowledge of governance, risks, and controls processes in a C&P environment

Ability to learn quickly and navigate unfamiliar business environments

Ability to work independently and handle uncertainty

Strong verbal and written communication skills including delivery of challenging messages to stakeholders

Data analysis and problem-solving skills with a track record of innovative approaches, simplification,efficiency, change management, and digital fluency

Previous commodity or product control/middle office/market risk experience

Confident and curious with strong listening skills, able to consider different perspectives and challenge the status quo

Organised, open-minded and able to adapt to changing priorities, risks and business environments

Early adopter of new digital tools, data, technology and ways of working

Self-starting, inclusive teammate with capacity to support colleagues and provide honest feedback

ESSENTIAL BEHAVIOURS

Create a one team approach within Internal Audit, champion bp’s Who we are culture - specifically:

Follow and uphold the rules and standards of bp, hold others to account for doing the same thing.

Listen carefully and consider different perspectives – championing and supporting bp’s psychological safety objective.

Create an inclusive and workplace where everyone is treated with respect and dignity.

Build strong relationships based on trust and honest discussion.

Foster learning, the sharing of knowledge and continuous improvement.

Speak out when something is not right and be prepared to say "no" or "stop" when necessary.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

The typical travel requirement for the role is approximately 25-30% but may vary depending on individual circumstances.

Internal Audit operates on a principle of eight fieldwork rounds per year, enabling auditors to plan and prepare for audit travel months in advance.

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

