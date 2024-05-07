Senior Auditor

This role is not eligible for relocation

Finance



Audit Group



Finance

Join us in a crucial time of transition. We are bringing all of our finance and procurement activities for the group into one place, enabling better work.

For you this means working with us on:

Compliance – efficiently delivering external reporting requirements to ensure we continue to meet our regulatory ‎obligations in all jurisdictions, supported by robust control environment across all three lines of ‎defence.‎

Stewardship – laying out a robust finance framework and providing ongoing management of the balance sheet and ‎portfolio execution, supported by effective advocacy to the market.‎

Performance – facilitating the effective allocation of capital, development of business plans and coordination of ‎business performance interventions to ensure a consistent delivery between strategic aspirations, ‎operational forecasts and delivered outcomes. Furthermore, you will be responsible for value creation through mergers and acquisition-led ‎deals, commercial negotiations and integration of business opportunities.‎

Transformation – driving digital transformation (centralising, digitising, optimising) across all elements of the finance entity to ‎achieve sector-leading cost-performance.‎

Internal Audit (IA) is looking to recruit a hard-working individual with a background in management of Trading & Shipping risks.

IA’s vision is to ‘enable bp’s integrated energy company transition through its objective insights and advice’. We do this through a programme of approximately 120 audits per year that consider the management of bp’s significant risks. We work with bp’s entities and management to develop ways to better handle risk and report our results, insights and agreed actions to senior leadership.

We are a global and diverse team of ~130 people, based principally in Sunbury and Houston. We provide a centre of excellence for auditing bp’s principal risks across the globe and offer outstanding opportunities to improve your career, business knowledge, networks and leadership skills. If you want to influence senior management and make a difference to how bp manages its principal risks, the senior auditor role is for you.

The role involves leading or being a senior team member for a range of audits covering trading risks as well as other audits involving finance, commercial and business regulations activities. We are looking for trading risk management expertise in areas such as:

product control/middle office/market risk

understanding of commodities, including monitoring of front office activities with a control lens

In-house training and coaching will be provided to help you develop and practice audit and leadership skills. You may also contribute to the evolution of internal audit practices through continuous improvement projects.

As a senior auditor, you will work as an audit lead or senior team member on audits across the year. You may take additional leadership roles within the function or when acting as a team member, for example acting as deputy lead.

Lead audit teams to deliver impactful insights, deliver high quality audit reports, work papers and business communications

Apply subject matter expertise to understand relevant business risks and controls, develop audit scopes, testing, material findings and verify action closure

Effectively engage with the business and maintain relationships with internal partners, the audit team and senior business leaders

Provide coaching, support, mentoring and development to other IA staff

support IA’s evolution through continuous improvement of audit approaches and change programmes

help develop the annual audit programme and executive management reporting

exemplify conformance with bp requirements and processes

role model ethics and compliance as well as bp’s values & behaviours including a strong focus on HSSE management, diversity, inclusion and equity

Formal qualifications constituting university degrees, examination certificates that confirm a level of educational attainment or licenses.

Membership of a technical or professional body that has confirmed an individual has reached a level of capability within a technical or professional field (usually but not necessarily obtained through examinations) or Formal certification that they can undertake specialist work or processes e.g. PMI.

Suitably qualified professional with Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in Finance, Accounting, Engineering or other Quantitative field and relevant industry experience

experience gained in bp or relevant industry covering the monitoring and oversight of trading risks and controls for a physical and financial trading environment of commodities

understanding of current and emerging business risk trends, threats, vulnerabilities and mitigations

ability to handle senior partner relationships and lead global teams in a range of business environments

data analysis and problem-solving skills with a track record of innovative approaches, simplification and efficiency

strong verbal and written communication skills including delivery of challenging messages to partners

Previous commodity or product control/middle office/market risk experience

Knowledge of governance, risks, and controls processes in a trading environment

Confident and curious with strong listening skills, able to consider different perspectives and challenge the status quo

Organised, open-minded and able to adapt to changing priorities, risks and business environments

Early adopter of new digital tools, data, technology and ways of working

Self-starting, inclusive teammate with capacity to support colleagues and provide honest feedback

Data-driven problem-solving skills with a passion for continuous improvement, simplification and efficiency

Able to navigate the organisation with tact and handle relationships at different levels

Why join us

At bp, we provide a phenomenal environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

The typical travel requirement for the role is approximately 25% but may vary depending on individual circumstances.

Internal Audit operates on a principle of nine fieldwork rounds per year, enabling auditors to plan and prepare for audit travel months in advance.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



