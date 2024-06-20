Senior Authorization Engineer (IAM)

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

Join us in crafting, growing, and delivering innovation at pace, enabling us to thrive while transitioning to a net zero world!

All without compromising our operational risk management:

By deploying our integrated capability and standards in service of our net zero and safety ambitions.

Driving our digital transformation and pioneering new business models

Delivering competitive customer-focused energy solutions

Summary of Role

As a Dynamic Authorization expert within our IAM team, you will be responsible for the delivery of the dynamic authorization’s product. This includes collaborating with stakeholders to articulate the vision for access control, along with the border roadmap and product strategy. Additionally, you will work with a team to address difficulties and develop scalable, secure, and multifaceted access models across bp applications.

You will play a critical part in the company’s digital transformation efforts to drive operational security and efficiency.

This is a hands-on role with the expectation that you will bring deep technical skills across identity, access and multiple cloud platforms and solutions.

What You Will Do

Develop Dynamic Authorization design patterns for commonly used technologies aligned to the Technical Reference Model.

Ensures consistent communication and adoption of the product acting as the advocate, owning the transformation from role-based access control to policy-based access control.

Works with the business to understand requirements and helps develop and quality assure standards ensuring robust security and development principal adoption.

Participates within industry to influence the direction of Dynamic Authorizations at enterprise scale highlighting challenges and proposing solutions that will help the broader community at large.

The safety of our people and our customers is our highest priority. The role will advocate and lead in this and promote a culture of security and safety in everything that we do.

Support recommendation of the accurate strategic platforms to solve a problem based on business requirements using your expertise.

Work with vendors and partners providing market solutions to optimize the usage and value which can be delivered from the appropriate technology platform.

What we are looking for

Solid 7+ years of experience working in Identity and Access Management with a focus on authorizations.

Good experience with at least one of RBAC/PBAC/ABAC concepts across multiple applications.

Solid grasp of how to interpret and deploy compliance standards across an enterprise.

Experience working with Cloud Native products e.g. Open Policy Agent and other new technologies e.g. Cedar, Amazon Verified Permissions, OpenFGA, etc.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

