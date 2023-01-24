Site traffic information and cookies

Senior Automation and Control Engineer

  • Location United States - Illinois - Chicago, United States - Texas - Houston
  • Travel required Yes - up to 10%
  • Job category Engineering Group
  • Relocation available Negotiable
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 144729BR
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

As part of the bp Solutions engineering team you will be the collaborative link between operating assets and technology experts. This role is key to operationalizing technical requirements and best practices as we deploy, maintain, and improve some of our most critical control, monitoring, and real time optimization systems. As such, a successful candidate will be required to develop strong working relationships across a global organization, be able to communicate with leadership and demonstrate the ability to lead through influence. Additionally, you will coordinate the monitoring of key performance metrics, provide assurance of conformance, and highlight vulnerabilities.

The bp Solutions Engineering team is a global team covering a wide range of disciplines and supporting bp’s worldwide Production and Refining portfolio. Within Solutions Engineering is the Instrumentation, Control and Electrical (ICE) team that provides expertise in the areas of process control & automation, instrumentation & protective systems, and electrical systems.

This role will be hosted in the control and automation subdiscipline team which has multiple ongoing strategic priorities.

  • Cyber conformance activities
  • Strategic Modernization to address obsolescence for control systems
  • Advanced Process Control for Production and Refining
  • Alarm management SME guidance and support
  • Projects and Site SME Support

The Sr Control & Automation Engineer will be self-motivated and able to work virtually within a global team, be familiar with bp/ industry standards and regulations, assist with deployment of new technology and drive continuous improvement in operations. The role will provide an excellent opportunity to develop as an engineer, build a worldwide network inside and outside bp, obtain experience in bp’s global interests and to make a real difference to safety today and greener tomorrows.

In bp Solutions Engineering we recognize that we are strengthened by diversity. We are committed to the provision of agile or flexible working arrangements. Agile or flexible working encompasses a wide range of working options which support individuals to reach their full potential.

Key Accountabilities

  • Provide specialist level instrument and control engineering expertise to projects and operations
  • Apply advanced engineering judgement to implement engineering technical practices
  • Provide input to bp internal engineering standard practice development and review activities
  • Represent business and end user interests on digital initiatives related to control and automation that drive integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, and standardisation
  • Participate in cross-functional teams to systematically resolve complex problems
  • Maintain an overview of one or more strategic priorities across production and refining assets
  • Participate in community of interest network.

Essential Education

  • Bachelor’s Degree in engineering or related discipline.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

  • 10 years instrumentation and control experience working within the oil, gas, or chemical industry
  • Significant knowledge and experience with one or more major industrial automation systems
  • Awareness of relevant industry and/or bp standards related to industrial, manufacturing, and process control systems
  • Ability to establish strong working relationships across a global community
  • Ability and confidence to engage with and influence senior leadership on technical matters
  • Fluent in English - written and oral

Desirable Criteria and Qualifications

  • Experience managing software/systems related projects across multiple operating facilities
  • Track record of engaging across teams and functions to deliver engineering improvements centrally

