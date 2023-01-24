Senior Automation and Control Engineer

As part of the bp Solutions engineering team you will be the collaborative link between operating assets and technology experts. This role is key to operationalizing technical requirements and best practices as we deploy, maintain, and improve some of our most critical control, monitoring, and real time optimization systems. As such, a successful candidate will be required to develop strong working relationships across a global organization, be able to communicate with leadership and demonstrate the ability to lead through influence. Additionally, you will coordinate the monitoring of key performance metrics, provide assurance of conformance, and highlight vulnerabilities.
The bp Solutions Engineering team is a global team covering a wide range of disciplines and supporting bp’s worldwide Production and Refining portfolio. Within Solutions Engineering is the Instrumentation, Control and Electrical (ICE) team that provides expertise in the areas of process control & automation, instrumentation & protective systems, and electrical systems.
This role will be hosted in the control and automation subdiscipline team which has multiple ongoing strategic priorities.
The Sr Control & Automation Engineer will be self-motivated and able to work virtually within a global team, be familiar with bp/ industry standards and regulations, assist with deployment of new technology and drive continuous improvement in operations. The role will provide an excellent opportunity to develop as an engineer, build a worldwide network inside and outside bp, obtain experience in bp’s global interests and to make a real difference to safety today and greener tomorrows.
In bp Solutions Engineering we recognize that we are strengthened by diversity. We are committed to the provision of agile or flexible working arrangements. Agile or flexible working encompasses a wide range of working options which support individuals to reach their full potential.
