Senior Automation and Control Engineer

Job summary

As part of the bp Solutions engineering team you will be the collaborative link between operating assets and technology experts. This role is key to operationalizing technical requirements and best practices as we deploy, maintain, and improve some of our most critical control, monitoring, and real time optimization systems. As such, a successful candidate will be required to develop strong working relationships across a global organization, be able to communicate with leadership and demonstrate the ability to lead through influence. Additionally, you will coordinate the monitoring of key performance metrics, provide assurance of conformance, and highlight vulnerabilities.

The bp Solutions Engineering team is a global team covering a wide range of disciplines and supporting bp’s worldwide Production and Refining portfolio. Within Solutions Engineering is the Instrumentation, Control and Electrical (ICE) team that provides expertise in the areas of process control & automation, instrumentation & protective systems, and electrical systems.

This role will be hosted in the control and automation subdiscipline team which has multiple ongoing strategic priorities.

Cyber conformance activities

Strategic Modernization to address obsolescence for control systems

Advanced Process Control for Production and Refining

Alarm management SME guidance and support

Projects and Site SME Support

The Sr Control & Automation Engineer will be self-motivated and able to work virtually within a global team, be familiar with bp/ industry standards and regulations, assist with deployment of new technology and drive continuous improvement in operations. The role will provide an excellent opportunity to develop as an engineer, build a worldwide network inside and outside bp, obtain experience in bp’s global interests and to make a real difference to safety today and greener tomorrows.

In bp Solutions Engineering we recognize that we are strengthened by diversity. We are committed to the provision of agile or flexible working arrangements. Agile or flexible working encompasses a wide range of working options which support individuals to reach their full potential.

Key Accountabilities

Provide specialist level instrument and control engineering expertise to projects and operations

Apply advanced engineering judgement to implement engineering technical practices

Provide input to bp internal engineering standard practice development and review activities

Represent business and end user interests on digital initiatives related to control and automation that drive integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, and standardisation

Participate in cross-functional teams to systematically resolve complex problems

Maintain an overview of one or more strategic priorities across production and refining assets

Participate in community of interest network.

Essential Education

Bachelor’s Degree in engineering or related discipline.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

10 years instrumentation and control experience working within the oil, gas, or chemical industry

Significant knowledge and experience with one or more major industrial automation systems

Awareness of relevant industry and/or bp standards related to industrial, manufacturing, and process control systems

Ability to establish strong working relationships across a global community

Ability and confidence to engage with and influence senior leadership on technical matters

Fluent in English - written and oral

Desirable Criteria and Qualifications

Experience managing software/systems related projects across multiple operating facilities

Track record of engaging across teams and functions to deliver engineering improvements centrally

