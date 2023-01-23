Senior Automation and Control Engineer - APC

Job summary

In this role you will be part of an advanced process control squad tasked with developing, implementing, and maintaining model predictive controllers across bp’s Production and Operations organization. You will champion collaboration between the squad, operating assets, and strategic vendors. You will also work with technical and commercial leaders to develop strategic implementation plans and track progress against those plans. As such, a successful candidate will be required to develop strong working relationships across a global organization, be able to communicate with leadership, and demonstrate the ability to lead through influence.



The bp Solutions Engineering team is a global team covering a wide range of disciplines and supporting bp’s worldwide Production and Refining portfolio. Within Solutions Engineering is the Instrumentation, Control and Electrical (ICE) team that provides expertise in the areas of process control & automation, instrumentation & protective systems, and electrical systems.



This role will be hosted in the control and automation subdiscipline team which has multiple ongoing strategic priorities.

Cyber conformance activities

Strategic Modernization to address obsolescence for control systems

Advanced Process Control

Alarm management SME guidance and support

Projects and Site SME Support

This role will be focused specifically on the advanced process control initiative which spans both the production and refining assets in the P&O portfolio.



A Sr Control & Automation Engineer will be self-motivated and able to work virtually within a global team, be familiar with bp/ industry standards and regulations, lead deployment of new technology, drive continuous improvement in operations, and act as a product owner for APC applications. The role will provide an excellent opportunity to utilize or further develop deep expertise in real-time process optimization, build a worldwide network inside and outside bp, and explore agility as style of work product delivery.



In bp Solutions Engineering we recognise that we are strengthened by diversity. We are committed to the provision of agile or flexible working arrangements. Agile or flexible working encompasses a wide range of working options which support individuals to reach their full potential.



Please reach out to the hiring manager to learn more about the role and flexible options.

What you will deliver

Lead strategy development for global APC activities

Liaise with business and technology leaders to advance APC objectives

Manage vendor relationships

Monitor application performance and value generation

Lead application development and deployment

Build engineering support and operating capabilities

Product owner in agile team.

What you will need to be successful

Essential Education:

Bachelor’s Degree in engineering or related discipline.

Essential experience and job requirements:

Demonstrated experience working within the oil, gas, or chemical industry in process or process control engineering

Significant knowledge and experience with model predictive controllers throughout all the application lifecycle phases

Awareness of relevant industry and/or bp standards related to industrial, manufacturing, and process control systems

Ability to establish strong working relationships across a global community

Ability and confidence to engage with and influence senior leadership on technical matters

Fluent in English - written and oral

Desirable criteria and qualifications:

Experience managing software/systems related projects across multiple operating facilities

Track record of engaging across teams and functions to deliver engineering improvements centrally

Why join us?

At bp, we provide a phenomenal environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Reinvent your career as you help our business to meet the challenges of the future. Apply today!