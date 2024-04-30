Job summary

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Join our Trading & Shipping function function and advance your career as a

Senior BI Analyst/ Trading Excellence Senior Analyst

In this role You will:

Deliver automated reports and MI solutions

Understanding team SLAs and with a sound experience via the monthly/quarterly/year end performance cycles be able to do the initial sense check of the results.

Working with GBS IST team members to develop a suite of performance management and monitoring tools for all IST processes, utilising automation where possible

Using latest technology eg.: PowerBI, O365

Deliver CI projects that feeds into the service tower strategy

Identify and deliver CI ideas focussing on performance, efficiency and control

Understand processes and enhance automation

Work with extended Leadership Team on assigned projects.

Review and optimise processes

Review and analyze complex data to identify issues and trends. May conduct root causes analysis

Work with GBS IST team members to ensure processes are standardised where possible, identifying and remediating risks and inefficiencies

Execute portions of projects / processes, including resource co-ordination and progress tracking for own work area.

Optimise systems and reporting tools

We have the following requirements:

Bachelor’s degree on the financial/IT field

2-3 years Business Service Centre experience within reporting/automation Applying Proven track record of applying program languages and MI platform (preferably Excel Macro and PowerBI

Track record of delivering at least small-scale CI initiative

Project management mind-set, proactive and innovative approach

Fluency in English

DESIRABLE CRITERIA

Knowledge of financial and commercial processes

Previous experience in an operational role

Understanding of oil or gas physical lifecycle

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested



