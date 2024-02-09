Senior BOP Specialist

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Production & Operations



Wells Group



bp is looking for a BOP (Blowout Preventer) Specialist to support to the wells business teams to ensure bp owned and contracted well control equipment is managed and maintained in compliance to regulatory, bp, and industry standards.The Specialist – BOP reports to the Manager BOP Reliability and is located in Houston, Texas. This role typically requires up to 10-15% travel.



Technical / Engineering bachelor’s degree or equivalent work experience

10+ years’ work experience with BOP equipment (surface, subsea, intervention).

Undertaken BOP oversight, maintenance, engineering roles with an operator, drilling contractor or original equipment manufacturer.

Excellent communication skills – both written and verbal.

Extensive experience of risk management with an ability to exercise sound judgement.

Proficient in Microsoft Office suite (i.e. Excel).

Must be authorized to work in the US.

Ensure that bp and drilling contractors maintain and operate well control equipment in compliance with regulatory, industry, and bp practices.

Provide technical expertise and oversight of OEM’s and equipment owners to ensure that well control equipment is maintained to industry accepted standards and best practices.

Ensure BP’s HSSE Policy and Operating Management System (OMS) is followed by persons involved with subsea BOP operation and maintenance.

Provide daily operational support to the wells business teams by:

Assisting with BOP and intervention system defect diagnosis.

development of risk assessments as required.

oversight of between well maintenance planning and execution.

Identifying, communicating operational and safety risk.

Participate in well control systems equipment investigations and ensure appropriate root cause failure analysis is conducted.

Develop awareness and implement lessons learned identified through RCFAs.

Manage and maintain oversight of BOP verification scopes delivered by third party providers.

Develop lessons learned documents to share on company digital platforms.

Track BOP performance (NPT and BWM) and ensure information is captured in performance tracker.

Complete seal and shearability assessments for each well in GOM and as required outside of GOM.

Compile a monthly status report for BOP Reliability and submit required regulatory reports.

Represent BP and actively participate in selected industry organizations.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Casing and wellhead recovery, Casing and wellhead recovery, Casing Design, Cementing, Common process for wells activities, Cost-conscious decision-making, Cost Management, Crisis and emergency response management, Drilling data acquisition and well monitoring, Drilling Fluids, Drilling Operations, Drillstring component selection, Equipment integrity assurance, Managed Pressure Drilling, Management of change, Multi-lateral wells (Inactive), OMS and bp requirements, PPFG and geohazard principles for wells, Process Safety Management, Rig and vessel intake and start-up, Rig and vessel operations, Rig workovers, Risk Management, Side-track operations, Snubbing and hydraulic workover {+ 14 more}



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.