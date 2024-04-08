Senior Battery Research Technologist

Job summary

Innovation & Engineering



Research & Technology Group



Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives.

The Advanced Energy Solutions (AES) team within Applied Sciences has been established to drive bp’s research, development, and deployment and innovation agendas in the areas of electrification, energy management and energy systems integration. The team’s purpose, in service of bp’s growth engine businesses, is to position bp to win in these areas by ensuring that bp builds the right key capabilities and places the right technology bets. The team is therefore responsible for owning the effort of combining new and emerging energy technologies and business models to a pre-scale stage.

We are delighted to present this opportunity to be Senior Battery Research Scientist with the Technology Research team in Advanced Energy Solutions. You will be leading battery research projects which advise battery technology choices for bp. You will work closely with battery experts in bp including the Battery Technology Advisor and battery testing engineers at the Pangbourne Battery Test Centre to create long term insight on battery technology for bp. This is a significantly outward looking role and will involve external collaborations with academia, research institutes and other technology partners to bring insight into emerging battery technology into bp.

The role holder will be a trained electrochemist or battery scientist with a strong academic background and hands-on battery research experience. A PhD is highly desirable as is post-doctoral experience and/or industrial experience in battery research. A strong candidate for this role may have a specialised background e.g., in a particular type of battery chemistry; however, the role holder will need to develop a broad view on emerging battery technologies and translate external research into strategic insight for bp.

You will support and lead battery research collaborations with academia and other partners, proposing new research opportunities which inform bp’s plan to use new battery technology and de-risk battery projects. You will work closely with internal bp businesses who want to deploy batteries to support future business needs. You will both lead and handle projects and support others who will rely on batteries as a key component for their success.

Lead research collaborations with external battery technology leaders including academia, research institutes and start-ups.

Provide support and thinking to other batter experts in bp e.g., the Pangbourne battery test centre.

Support others in bp e.g., I&E Engineering to develop safety requirements and specifications for deploying and operating battery assets.

Support bp businesses who plan to deploy batteries with up-to-date battery knowledge and a strong view on ‘the art of the possible’ for emerging technology.

Support agile squads to assess opportunities and build proposals.

Support the safe delivery of projects, including driving continuous improvement of safety standards and procedures (especially with laboratory and field operations).

Work collaboratively to identify and prioritise energy integration opportunities. Pro-actively initiate and progress Technology / R&D projects to realise value via technology development & testing, scale-up and commercialisation.

Lead and support innovation and consultancy programmes and projects, internally and externally, to generate key insights and steer strategic direction.

degree in electrochemistry; PhD and post-doctoral experience desirable.

Experience in the battery research and technology either in academia or industry.

Self-driven, possess excellent interpersonal and communication (written and oral) skills within and between teams and balance multiple collaborators.

Safety advocate, confident to speak up to challenge mistakes or misconceptions and leads activity based on strategic and direct value to bp.

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.



Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.