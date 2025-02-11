Job summary

As a leading global energy company, we provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. Across the bp landscape, we’re home to a range of brands across many areas of our industry. We’re investing in today’s energy system and helping build out tomorrow’s. So while we’re still in oil and gas, over the next decade we’ll become a different kind of energy company. We’re decarbonizing and diversifying our business, fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

It's an exciting time to join bp. Meeting the energy challenge requires many different approaches and solutions. And as part of Finance Business & Technology (FBT), you’ll be fully connected into the world of bp. You’ll play an increasingly important part within a network of like-minded colleagues partnering on strategic projects that stretch across the globe. And it starts with you. There’s a world of opportunities to build new skills, challenge yourself and grow a long-term career at bp. And no matter where you work, your role will have meaning, purpose and impact. So if you want to be part of a caring, supportive environment where you can realize your full potential, we’re with you.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Team and advance your career as a



Senior Bill of Materials Analyst

A Bill of Materials (BOM) Analyst is responsible for managing and maintaining the Bill of Materials, which is a comprehensive list of parts, items, assemblies, and sub-assemblies needed to produce a product. The BOM Analyst plays a crucial role in ensuring that the BOM is accurate, up-to-date, and reflects the current product design and manufacturing requirements. The role is a key contributor to support New Product Implementation (NPI) projects and compliancy changes. The Analyst works closely together with Manufacturing, Planning, Quality and Product Line Management Teams.

In this role You will:

Adhering with the tasks outlined in the EMS/QMS Systems of the business

Contribute positively to achieving individual, team and organizational targets.

Exhibit strong Teammate characteristics, constructive communication and active listening skills at all times.

Display flexibility and adaptability to work with and assist other teams within the organization

Compliance with Company Policies

Maintain accurate records of BOMs in the company's Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) or Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system.

Manage data entry and ensure consistency across various systems.

Conduct regular audits to ensure data integrity

Coordinate with Plant Chemist, GBS and Scheduling, PLM teams for new and changed plant formulations

Support NPI project implementation with solutions on BOM updates and phase in phase out process

Communicate changes to relevant departments (engineering, manufacturing, purchasing, etc.).

Being Project tag for BOM readiness coordinator in NPI and Compliancy Projects

Coordinate with HSSE-Q for quality-specific data elements/ADR information.

Create and maintain Dangerous Goods settings in the ERP system

Generate, review and action data validation reports (based upon agreed schedule for the particular data element). Work with Planning teams to validate some of the reports.

Trouble-shoot raised material-related failures throughout the planning and execution process.

What You will need to be successful:

Minimum of 5 years previous operational experience in Supply Chain and Data Management

Fluency in English

Highly analytical, numerate with a strong attention to detail and high degree of computer literacy including advanced knowledge of Excel spreadsheets and business reporting tools

Experience in Manufacturing and Supply Chain

Experience of working with a diverse team across different geographies

Experience and knowledge of Bill of Material structures

University/College degree preferably in Economics, Supply Chain or similar

Very strong analytical skills – able to analyse and summarise complex information and prepared to drive performance improvements

Good understanding of cross-service functions relating to the business commercial activities

High understanding and experience in Bill of Material Structure in Downstream or in FMCG

Advanced Excel knowledge

Knowledge of product line administration systems, and QA/QC activities as well as associated compliance requirements

Advanced SAP CRL/PRL/PRK knowledge

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Resilience, Sustainability awareness and action, Understanding Emotions, Workload Prioritization



Legal Disclaimer:

