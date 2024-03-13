Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

About bp

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world.

In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes, and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy trader!

Job Summary

The Senior Billing Analyst will manage retail invoicing and validation for a portfolio of assigned customer accounts. This position will work in a deadline-oriented, high-responsibility, high-energy trading environment. This is a visible position entailing considerable interaction with the front, middle, and back-office groups.

Responsibilities

Act as a dedicated customer contact to research, analyze, and resolve billing discrepancies.

Act as point person with third-party billing vendor for selected accounts.

Conduct contract review and quality control process for outgoing invoices.

Deliver complete, accurate analysis of complex issues with minimal supervision, and propose an appropriate course of action to the impacted internal and external parties.

Work collaboratively with multiple functional departments to resolve customer billing requests.

Monitor relevant market changes and incorporate shifting bill determinants into the invoicing process.

Perform account reconciliations as needed.

Provide data collection and reporting assistance during internal and external audits.

Review training materials to ensure documents are updated and relevant.

Requirements & Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in accounting, finance, economics, business, data analytics, computer science, or an equivalent combination of experience, education, and training

Related industry experience is preferred, but not required

Strong communication and interpersonal skills

Customer service focused, organized, team player

Problem-solving and issue resolution skills

Understanding of business processes and data management

Proficiency with Excel and MS Office Suite

Knowledge of SQL query and Power BI preferred

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Customer experience, Decision Making, Group Problem Solving, Internal control and compliance, Resilience, Thought Leadership, Trading knowledge



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.