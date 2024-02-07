Senior Brand & Communications Lead - Poland

Job summary

As a key strategic pillar of bp growth, our mobility and convenience businesses are the shop window to our brand for consumers and businesses alike. We are a brand with heritage for consumers and as the world transitions to low carbon fuel we believe bp/aral will continue to play a core role for consumers missions when they are on the go, be that for fuel, food and drinks for now, or food and drinks for later our business is changing and growing to future proof our brand.The customer sits at the heart of our business’ transition and as the marketing leader within the country we need individuals who can play a meaningful role in shaping our offer and bringing it to life for our customers both in and out of store.



Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Senior Brand and Communications Lead - Poland

A customer focused execution role with a strong understanding of the retail business and the external customer/consumer, this role requires an experienced brand and communications professional to own lead the brand and comms recommendations for Poland, working with the marketing manager to prioritise activities to support business objectives. This role will take activity from brief to execution of creative and media campaigns across all touchpoints and offers across the bp retail portfolio. This is a fast-paced retail comms role, utilising paid for media to deliver business results, adjusting as the consumer and market changes throughout the year.

Own the brand and communications plan in market with a team of 2

Build a brand and communications plan based on the market 24-month plan including the recommendation of budget and allocation of budget across channels and campaigns.

Brief and executepaid for and earned media plans across all channels.

Brief and implement creative development across the suite of bp retail offers (excludes bp pulse offer) from ATL campaigns, POS and CRM master artwork and any photography required across the business.

Plan and pitch for budgets to achieve business results. Including invoice and payment process.

Act as the brand custodian in Poland to ensure all comms and campaigns are consistent and in line with brand standards.

Manage agency relationship in line with global agency process, as well as source and handle local agency relationships for digital, social and BTL.

Localisation of global and European brand guidelines across all COT and where required development of new campaign assets for lead markets across all comms channels.

Own campaign media measurement, reporting and metrics.

Be the 1st content lead. Own the implementation of social media strategy. and the content plan for web including metric setting and reporting with associated improvement plans.

Act as market lead for digital assets management (DAM) tool maintenance, ensuring this toll is rigorously maintained and utilised.

3+ years in a brand and comms role

Demonstrated expertise in the delivery of retail brand and comms plans.

Experience operating in a matrix organization.

Experience in leading a small team.

Deep experience in ATL channel management across broadcast media to geographically targeted digital channels

Strong understanding of performance marketing to drive sales, ideally within a retail convenience market.

Experience in building successful working relationships with agency partners

Demonstrated financial delivery capabilities (Budget planning, RCOP, Performance management)

Proficient English (verbal & writing) and Polish

Experience with food brand and ideally within QSR category

Experience of working with strategic business partners which are present in our business across mobility and convenience e.g., Auchan, Uber, Glovo,

Convenience or food retail (supermarket) experience desirable

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Advocacy, Brand Management, Business Acumen, Customer Segmentation, Generating customer insights, Listening, Offer and product knowledge, Offer Development, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Translating strategy into plans



