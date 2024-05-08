Senior Brand Manager (Brand Specialist, Car Space)

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Customers & Products



Marketing Group



About the Role

The Senior Brandbrand specialist (Car Space) will provide support for power brands helping to develop innovative products & brand offers that deliver volume, turnover and gross margin targets with a bias for In year performance delivery. This involves adopting and adapting global brand offers, using local consumer & customer insights to drive innovation in execution of such global brand offer as appropriate, defining country plans by brand and running as per global brand guidelines and policy.

Product Portfolio & Pricing management

Brand comms & consumer activation plan

Key Accountabilities

Lead in-country product portfolio in line with the global brand architecture, proposition and guardrails.

Supports execution of global brand strategies including brand positioning, product, packaging, pricing and channel management.

Support Car space manager to define and implement portfolio pricing strategy for Car space and drive implementation including new product pricing in the market, plus take intervention after close monitoring.

Plans for and drives execution of new product launches in defined markets bringing to bear inputs from global marketing teams to deliver launch objectives

Develops yearly brand plans by space and channel incorporating key projects in the year to drive Brand Performance & key brand health metrics

Implements ASP plans (media, promotions, events etc) to support brand development objectives in parallel with the various channel marketing teams and the Brand & Comms team within Hub / Country Marketing

Finds opportunities for incremental gross margin growth through cost reduction opportunities on brands being led.

Helps to handle the product range supporting the signing off of additions, deletions and working closely with the Product Line Management team.

Follows effective brand management processes in conjunction with global marketing teams to ensure consistent brand implementation. Implements and runs product brand guidelines and policy in accordance with master brand and global product brand guidelines

Requirements

University degree in Marketing or related subject area

Experience in Marketing esp. B2C or B2B2C and automotive experience are preferred

Experience of working in a matrix organization

Lubricants experience desirable but not essential, similar industry are welcome

Strong interpersonal and communication skills

A focus on diversity and inclusiveness in approach to team, as well as in overall behaviour and actions

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Advocacy, Brand Management, Commercial Acumen, Customer Segmentation, Generating customer insights, Listening, Offer and product knowledge, Offer Development, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Translating strategy into plans



