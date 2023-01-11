Yes - Domestic (In country) only

Job summary

Grade HResponsible for delivering accounting and reporting services, using sound technical capabilities to ensure the integrity and effectiveness of accounting policy application, internal control, financial reporting, accounting systems support and delivery of financial accounting processes in conformance with BP's systems and requirements.



Purpose of role



Senior Business ARC Analyst supervises a team comprising of professionals and is accountable for ensuring accurate and timely recording, collection, and processing of end to end process in general accounting and reporting, fixed assets, accounts receivables, credit, accounts payable, costing, performance reporting, statutory accounting, and direct tax transactions while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional customer service, operational excellence and compliance.



Key Results / Accountabilities



Ensure the team’s accurate and timely delivery of end-to-end process in general accounting and reporting, fixed assets, accounts receivables, credit, accounts payable, costing, performance reporting, statutory accounting and direct tax services (i.e., journal postings, GL maintenance, system postings, report preparation, reconciliations, tax submissions, etc.) in accordance with SLAs.

Manage and coordinate the reconciliation of the respective systems to ensure they balance and that any discrepancies or variations are investigated and corrected.

Provide relevant advice and information to staff across GBS and its customers as and when required.

Regularly track and resolve outstanding general accounting and reporting issues that have been escalated, or further escalate to the necessary parties.

Proactively identify, propose and implement continuous improvement opportunities in existing processes within the team.

Sound knowledge on SAP, AO tools

Liaise with senior stakeholders internally and externally.



Leadership & Supervisory:

Carry out people management responsibilities in accordance with the organisation’s policies and applicable laws, including:

Plan, assign and advise on work for team members

Set goals and clarity expectations, provide regular feedback and conduct appraisals where required with direct reports

Coach team members to address process gaps, identify inefficiencies and help to embed a continuous improvement culture in the organisation

Provide mentoring, guidance and feedback to team members to support long term career development and retention of key talent

Identify and provide opportunities for learning and self-development to build capability of the teams and ensure competency in performing activities. Secure resources to support development efforts

Continuously strive to build a culture of high-performance

Assign work to team members and manage resource allocation for the team and people in support of GBS service, control and cost requirements. Ensure resource allocation strategy is flexible enough to respond to demand variations



Key Challenges



Ensure 100% accuracy and timeliness of group and statutory reports in accordance to agreed service levels

Develop a good understanding of the customer organisation as well as the business in order to be able to deliver high quality service

Managing the day to day work activities of the team and ensuring the necessary skills and experience are available to meet the challenges of a demanding and complex workload

High level of familiarity with the various systems used for the different functions (e.g. general accounting, reporting, direct tax, etc.) in order to maintain and reconcile the accounts receivable system to ensure it balances correctly

Liaising with customers and colleagues in different geographical locations, time zones and potentially in different languages using different systems requiring rigorous coordination between teams



Qualification & Experience and Competencies

Education and Experience



Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting

Recognised professional accounting qualification (e.g. MIA, ACCA, CPA, CIMA)

Minimum of 11 - 14 years of experience in general and/or financial accounting

English language competency

Shared service centre experience

SAP system experience