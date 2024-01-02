This role is not eligible for relocation

Finance



Finance Group



The Senior Business ARC Analyst supervises a team comprising of professionals and is accountable for ensuring accurate and timely recording, collection, and processing of end-to-end process in general accounting and reporting, Direct & Indirect tax transactions and Supporting Internal, Statutory, Tax and Group Audit while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional customer service, operational excellence and compliance.



Ensure the team’s accurate and timely delivery of end to end process in general accounting and reporting, Direct and Indirect Tax Compliances including but not limited to Calculation of tax liabilities/refunds, advising on AP/AR teams on Tax codes, preparation of various tax returns, resolving audit queries and supporting Regional ARC team for Audit submissions, etc. in accordance with SLAs.

Closely working with Tax teams (Direct and Indirect Taxes) to support on Tax compliances and various assessments and investigations by the tax authorities.

Manage and co-ordinate the reconciliation of the respective systems to ensure they balance and that any discrepancies or variations are investigated and corrected.

Provide relevant advice and information to staff across GBS and its customers as and when required.

Regularly track and resolve outstanding general accounting and reporting issues that have been escalated, or further escalate to the necessary parties.

Sound knowledge on SAP, AO tools

Liaise with senior stakeholders internally and externally.

Ensure timely communication and escalation of significant issues to process managers.

Proactively support Organisational Change initiatives and constantly review processes for efficiencies by challenging status-quo of existing processes/practices.

Understand the significant controls and processes within Control and Reporting that impact the entity and, where control issues are identified, obtain comfort that control improvement plans are put in place. Where control issues in upstream functions come to the attention, escalate these to the relevant departments to ensure appropriate remediation plans are established and executed.

Leadership & Supervisory;

Carry out people management responsibilities in accordance with the organisation’s policies and applicable laws, including:

Plan, assign and advise on work for team members.

Set goals and clarity expectations, provide regular feedback and conduct appraisals where required with direct reports.

Coach team members to address process gaps, identify inefficiencies and help to embed a continuous improvement culture in the organisation

Provide mentoring, guidance and feedback to team members to support long term career development and retention of key talent.

Identify and provide opportunities for learning and self-development to build capability of the teams and ensure competency in performing activities. Secure resources to support development efforts.

Continuously strive to build a culture of high-performance.

Assign work to team members and manage resource allocation for the team and people in support of GBS service, control and cost requirements. Ensure resource allocation strategy is flexible enough to respond to demand variations.

Ensure 100% accuracy and timeliness of group and statutory reports in accordance to agreed service levels.

Develop a good understanding of the customer organisation as well as the business in order to be able to deliver high quality service.

Managing the day to day work activities of the team and ensuring the necessary skills and experience are available to meet the challenges of a demanding and complex workload.

High level of familiarity with the various systems used for the different functions (e.g. general accounting, reporting, direct tax, indirect tax etc.)

Managing team members who are servicing different customers in various geographical locations and using different systems.

Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting.

Recognised professional accounting qualification (e.g. CA,MIA, ACCA, CPA, CIMA).

Minimum of 8 - 10 years of experience in general and/or financial accounting.

Minimum of 4-5 years’ experience in Statutory Compliances

Minimum of 4 - 5 years’ experience in leading, developing and coaching teams.

English language competency.

Fluent oral and written communication

Shared service centre experience.

JDE/SAP system experience.



