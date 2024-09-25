This role is eligible for relocation within country

Finance



Finance Group



We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Finance Team and advance your career as Senior Business ARC Analyst!

Purpose of role

The Sr. Business ARC Analyst is accountable for ensuring accurate and timely recording, collection, and processing of end to end process in general accounting and reporting, performance reporting, Internal/external audits and direct/indirect tax transactions while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional customer service, operational excellence and compliance

Key Results / Accountabilities

Ensure accurate and timely delivery of end to end process in general accounting and reporting, performance reporting and tax accounting (i.e. journal postings, GL maintenance, system postings, report preparation, reconciliations, tax submissions, etc.) in accordance with SLAs.

To support timely and accurate monthly group reporting

To support timely and accurate reporting of quarterly and annual results

To support timely and accurate compilation of tax accounts and tax audit form

To collaborate with auditors for all audits. To handle audit process to eliminate issues, and ensure smooth audit if any.

To support in compliance of books of accounts with Group Accounting Policies and Indian Accounting Standards, wherever applicable

Handle monthly/quarterly close related activities and ensure that the timelines as specified are adhered to. Perform analytical reviews to ensure accuracy and completeness of the numbers.

To support in ensuring internal controls for all reporting activities

To lead internal/external audit till finalisation

Assisting to Sr. Management on various business aspects/management dashboards/data analysis

Handle and coordinate the reconciliation of the respective systems to ensure they balance and that any discrepancies or variations are investigated and corrected.

Provide relevant advice and information to staff across GBS and its customers as and when required.

Regularly supervise and resolve outstanding general accounting and reporting issues that have been intensified, or further escalate to the vital parties.

Proactively identify, propose and implement continuous improvement opportunities in existing processes within the team.

Liaise with senior partners internally and externally

Lead team members involved in activities pertaining to aforesaid activities.

Accountabilities

Constantly scans for improvement opportunities and implements transformative solutions that solve our most complicated and difficult problems.

Moves at a high pace while collaborating, managing risks, communicating, thinking globally and while demonstrating BP’s values, behaviours and attitudes.

Continuously promotes Agile methodology through both embracing agile principles and actively fostering agile at every opportunity.

Thinks Digital Delivery first through apply deep digital expertise to problems, through understanding and promoting automation and through analysing data to create breakthrough solutions.

Builds capability through inspiring teams to learn new skills, embrace new practices and seek growth opportunities

Key Challenges

Ensure 100% accuracy and timeliness of group and statutory reports in accordance to agreed service levels.

Develop a good understanding of the customer organisation as well as the business in order to be able to deliver high quality service.

Handling the day to day work activities of the team and ensuring the vital skills and experience are available to meet the challenges of a demanding and sophisticated workload.

High level of familiarity with the various systems used for the different functions (e.g. general accounting, reporting, direct tax, etc.) in order to maintain and reconcile the accounts receivable system to ensure it balances correctly.

Collaborating closely with customers and colleagues in different geographical locations, time zones and potentially in different languages using different systems requiring meticulous coordination between teams.

Leading team members who are servicing different customers in various geographical locations and using different systems.

Any Other Relevant Information (Particular reference to planning (nature and impact), scope of impact (Team, BU, Segment, BP globally etc)

This covers Key Decisions and to what extent? Types of relationship internally and externally that the person required maintaining contact with.

This position’s primary interfaces is:

Internal

-GBS teams

-GBS business partners

External

-Auditors

Qualification & Experience and Competencies

Education and Experience

Recognised professional accounting qualification – CA/MBA/M.Com/CPA/ACCA/B.Com

8-10 years of proven experience in general and/or financial accounting, audit finalisation.

Required Criteria

English language competency.

Preferred Criteria

Shared service centre experience.

JDE/SAP system experience.



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Analytics, Business process control, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Commercial assurance for external reporting, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Influencing, Internal control and compliance {+ 4 more}



