Senior Business ARC Analyst

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Finance Team and advance your career as a Senior ARC Analyst!

Purpose of role

The Sr ARC Analyst is accountable for accurate and timely moth close, recording, collection, and processing of end to end process in revenue reporting, general accounting, accounts receivables, credit, accounts payable, master data costing, performance reporting, statutory accounting, Internal/external audits while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for outstanding customer service, operational excellence and compliance.

Key Results / Accountabilities

Handle monthly/quarterly close related activities and ensure that the timelines as specified are adhered to. Perform analytical reviews to ensure accuracy and completeness of the numbers.

To support in ensuring internal controls for all reporting activities

To interact for internal/external audit till finalisation

Assisting in preparation on various business aspects/management dashboards/data analysis and KPI’s.

Handle and coordinate the reconciliation of the respective systems to ensure they balance and that any discrepancies or variations are investigated and corrected.

Provide relevant advice and information to staff across GBS and its customers as and when required.

Regularly supervise and resolve outstanding general accounting and reporting issues that have been raised, or further advance to the vital parties.

Proactively identify, propose and implement continuous improvement opportunities in existing processes within the team.

Support new business on various accounting and audit aspects

Liaise with senior partners internally and externally

Accountabilities

Constantly scans for improvement opportunities and implements dynamic solutions that solve our most complicated and sophisticated problems.

Moves at a high pace while collaborating, handling risks, communicating, thinking globally and while demonstrating BP’s values, behaviours aapproachesets. Continuously promotes Agile methodology through both adopting agile principles and actively championing agile at every opportunity.

Thinks Digital Delivery first through apply deep digital expertise to problems, through understanding and promoting automation and through analysing data to build breakthrough solutions.

Builds capability through encouraging teams to learn new skills, adopt new practices and seek growth opportunities.

Key Challenges

Ensure 100% accuracy and timeliness of group and statutory reports in accordance to agreed service levels.

Develop a good understanding of the customer organisation as well as the business in order to be able to deliver high quality service.

Handling the day to day work activities of the team and ensuring the vital skills and experience are available to meet the challenges of a deal fast paced sophisticated workload.

High level of familiarity with the various systems used for the different functions (e.g. general accounting, revenue, payments, master data, reporting, severance tax, etc.) in order to maintain and reconcile the accounts to ensure it balances correctly.

Collaborating closely with customers and colleagues in different geographical locations, time zones and potentially in different languages using different systems requiring meticulous coordination between teams.

Leading team members who are servicing different customers in various geographical locations and using different systems.

Any Other Relevant Information (Particular reference to planning (nature and impact), scope of impact

This covers Key Decisions and to what extent? Types of relationship internally and externally that the person required maintaining contact with.

This position’s primary interfaces are:

GBS teams

GBS business partners

Qualification & Experience and Competencies

Education and Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting.

Recognised professional accounting qualification (e.g. MIA, ACCA, CPA, CIMA).

Minimum of 8 - 10 years of proven experience in general and/or financial accounting.

Minimum of 4 - 5 years of proven experience in leading, developing and coaching teams.

Required Criteria

English language competency.

Preferred Criteria

Shared service centre experience.

JDE/SAP system experience.



