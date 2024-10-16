Purpose of role:

The Senior Business ARC Analyst supervises a team comprising of professionals and is accountable for ensuring accurate and timely recording, collection, and processing of end to end process in general accounting and reporting, fixed assets, accounts receivables, credit, accounts payable, costing, performance reporting, statutory accounting, and direct tax transactions while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional customer service, operational excellence and compliance.

Key Results / Accountabilities

Ensure the team’s accurate and timely delivery of end to end process in general accounting and reporting, fixed assets, accounts receivables, credit, accounts payable, costing, performance reporting, statutory accounting and direct tax services (i.e. journal postings, GL maintenance, system postings, report preparation, reconciliations, tax submissions, etc.) in accordance with SLAs.

Manage and coordinate the reconciliation of the respective systems to ensure they balance and that any discrepancies or variations are investigated and corrected.

Provide relevant advice and information to staff across GBS and its customers as and when required.

Regularly track and resolve outstanding general accounting and reporting issues that have been escalated, or further escalate to the necessary parties.

Develop the annual plans and budget for own team in support of the overall planning and budgeting for GBS Finance.

Proactively identify, propose and implement continuous improvement opportunities in existing processes within the team.

Liaise with senior stakeholders internally and externally

Leadership & Supervisory

Carry out people management responsibilities in accordance with the organisation’s policies and applicable laws, including:

Plan, assign and advise on work for team members.

Set goals and clarity expectations, provide regular feedback and conduct appraisals where required with direct reports.

Coach team members to address process gaps, identify inefficiencies and help to embed a continuous improvement culture in the organisation

Provide mentoring, guidance and feedback to team members to support long term career development and retention of key talent.

Identify and provide opportunities for learning and self-development to build capability of the teams and ensure competency in performing activities. Secure resources to support development efforts.

Continuously strive to build a culture of high-performance.

Assign work to team members and manage resource allocation for the team and people in support of GBS service, control and cost requirements. Ensure resource allocation strategy is flexible enough to respond to demand variations.

Key Challenges

Ensure 100% accuracy and timeliness of group and statutory reports in accordance to agreed service levels.

Develop a good understanding of the customer organisation as well as the business in order to be able to deliver high quality service.

Managing the day to day work activities of the team and ensuring the necessary skills and experience are available to meet the challenges of a demanding and complex workload.

High level of familiarity with the various systems used for the different functions (e.g. general accounting, reporting, direct tax, etc.) in order to maintain and reconcile the accounts receivable system to ensure it balances correctly.

Liaising with customers and colleagues in different geographical locations, time zones and potentially in different languages using different systems requiring rigorous coordination between teams.

Managing team members who are servicing different customers in various geographical locations and using different systems.

Any Other Relevant Information (Particular reference to planning (nature and impact), scope of impact

This covers Key Decisions and to what extent? Types of relationship internally and externally that the person required maintaining contact with.

This position’s primary interfaces are:

-Internal

GBS teams

GBS business partners

-External

Auditors

Qualification & Experience and Competencies

Education and Experience

Chartered Accountant with 10-12 years of Indian GAAP experience.

Bachelor’s degree in commerce.

Recognised professional accounting qualification (e.g. MIA, ACCA, CPA, CIMA).

Minimum of 8 - 10 years of experience in general and/or financial accounting.

Minimum of 6 - 7 years’ experience in leading, developing and coaching teams.

Required Criteria

English language competency.

Preferred Criteria

Shared service centre experience.

JDE/SAP system experience.