Senior Business Analyst

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re owning the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.
And we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention, to bring fresh opinions, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero.
We believe our portfolio of businesses and investments in growth and transformation will result in a company with the scale, brand, capabilities, talent, and values to succeed as the digital revolution transforms our society, our industry and our planet.
If you answered yes to all these questions, then enterprise technology engineering bp and this role with a specialty in business analysis may be a good fit for you.
The Enterprise Technology Engineer with a speciality in Business Analysis is responsible for the definition and development of a digital product, ensuring customer need, argument, strategic alignment, feature reuse and innovation are led throughout the Product Lifecycle. This includes but is not limited to understanding and communicating customer requirements, capturing and prioritizing product features at the strategic level;; shaping the product strategy and vision; functionally designing solutions and ensuring successful roll-out and adoption
Refining, Products and Trading is bp’s oil trading division. This highly dynamic and profitable business employs 100s of traders across the globe. This role is to help build out RPT’s arbitrage and blending product to enable those traders to make better decisions, secure more business and make more money for the company.
Human centered:
Intellectually curious: comfortable navigating between the big ideas and executional realities to create an achievable strategic product vision. Comfortable with ambiguity, a hunger to learn and a seeker of new challenges.
Communicator & Influencer: comfortable influencing a group of executives as well as communicating your product vision clearly to your associates and partners. You can be open to different communication styles and listen carefully to diverse sets of ideas.
Do-er: you're biased toward action and are willing to make commitments and trade-offs with other leaders to remove impediments for your team; you are a leader obsessed with delivering value in an iterative way focusing on minimum viable products that, ultimately, lead to minimum lovable experiences.
Passionate & customer focus: you care about growing others and bringing them together around what's possible. You have a desire and ability to connect with our external or internal customers to fully understand their needs and build long-lasting relationships.
Learner: you have an appetite to learn new things or new technologies all while exhibiting humbleness when exploring unknown technologies; you will seek for internal solutions
Teammate: you enjoy working with diverse people and driving the team toward a common goal. You are also able to coach others and be a mentor in enterprise technology engineering. You are an expert in guiding pods/ sprint team towards outcomes for the business.
