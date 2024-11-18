Senior Business Analyst

Job Family Group:IT&S Group
bp is reinventing itself and digital capability is at the core of this vision. As a Business Analyst supporting Trading and Midstream Integration, you are familiar with Supply Chains and Commodity Trading and will work within bp’s Refined Products and Trading division within Trading and Shipping to better integrate trading with Refining and Customer and Products, bp’s downstream business.
You thrive in a culture of continuous improvement within teams, encouraging and empowering innovation and the delivery of changes that optimise operational efficiency and user experience. You are curious and improve your skills through continuous learning of new technologies, trends & methods, applying knowledge gained to improve bp standards and the capabilities.
You embrace a culture of change and agility, evolving continuously, adapting to our changing world. You are an effective team player, looking beyond your own area/organizational boundaries to consider the bigger picture and/or perspective of others, while understanding cultural differences. You continually enhance your self-awareness and seek input from others on your impact and effectiveness. Well organized, you balance proactive and reactive approaches and multiple priorities to complete tasks on time.
You apply judgment and common sense – you use insight and good judgment to inform actions and respond to situations as they arise.
At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.
We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.
Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
