Senior Business Analyst

bp is reinventing itself and digital capability is at the core of this vision. As a Business Analyst supporting Trading and Midstream Integration, you are familiar with Supply Chains and Commodity Trading and will work within bp’s Refined Products and Trading division within Trading and Shipping to better integrate trading with Refining and Customer and Products, bp’s downstream business.

You thrive in a culture of continuous improvement within teams, encouraging and empowering innovation and the delivery of changes that optimise operational efficiency and user experience. You are curious and improve your skills through continuous learning of new technologies, trends & methods, applying knowledge gained to improve bp standards and the capabilities.

You embrace a culture of change and agility, evolving continuously, adapting to our changing world. You are an effective team player, looking beyond your own area/organizational boundaries to consider the bigger picture and/or perspective of others, while understanding cultural differences. You continually enhance your self-awareness and seek input from others on your impact and effectiveness. Well organized, you balance proactive and reactive approaches and multiple priorities to complete tasks on time.

You apply judgment and common sense – you use insight and good judgment to inform actions and respond to situations as they arise.

Key Accountabilities:

Create, update and maintain a viable backlog of activities and deliverables with story point estimates, ensuring transparency of what workload is in-progress (ie. burnup charts), what is next in queue (backlog creation, refinement & prioritization sessions) and what has been successfully delivered.

Work as part of evolving multi-disciplinary teams which may include Software Engineers, Enterprise Technology Engineers, Designers, SecOps, and Product owners to deliver value through the application of specialist skills

Ensure operational integrity of what you build, assuring operational compliance with architectural and security standards, as well as compliance and policy controls refined by Strategy.

Define and document standard run books and operating procedures. Create and maintain system information and architecture diagrams.

Essential Education:

Bachelor or master’s degree in computer science, engineering, information systems, economics or a numerate degree

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Experience of Business Analysis and requirements gathering using a variety of techniques including Agile.

Good analytical skills - Ability to solve complicated problems and absorbing large amounts of detailed information while looking at the bigger picture.

Superb Interpersonal skills – Delivering a message effectively and concisely at all levels, on both a technical and a business level. Have excellent written and verbal interpersonal skills. Able to handle conflicting ideas and demands to provide clarity.

Self-motivated and self-starting – Working with little supervision and picking up new or unfamiliar concepts quickly. Be confident and demonstrate good judgment. Able to work in a demanding development environment.

Be a part of the team– identify standard methodologies, build knowledge transfer artifacts, and perform knowledge transfer. An excellent teammate, with the ability to influence others to achieve success.

Experience working across all areas of the trading floor of Front/Mid/Back office

Experience of complex supply chains

Working with business users to elaborate requirements, design and implement efficient solutions

Working with a hybrid team of delivery resources (internal & external); utilising agile/scrum methodology where relevant

Strong Communications skills and a high ‘EQ’ with the ability to operate across complex business environments and collaborators up to senior executive level

Desirable criteria

Experience working on Oil trading markets

Experience working with SAP ERP systems

Working with solution architecture to ensure an end-to-end application landscape which meets business requirements

Experience working in commodity or financial markets front or middle office technology team.

Experience working in global, geographically dispersed teams.

Experience working in environments where the work requires creating new solutions within an existing array of highly integrated systems.

Additional Core Skills Desired:

Agile Core Practices

Documentation and knowledge sharing

Information security

Metrics definition and Instrumentation

Collaboration

Facilitation

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

