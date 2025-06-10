Senior Business Analyst

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Technology



IT&S Group



The AppSim team is responsible for driving application simplification across the organization, focusing on reducing operational complexity and technical debt. They work closely with the wider digital delivery and digital core teams to identify and pursue simplification opportunities. The team collaborates with business partners to align simplification efforts with broader transformation goals and drive measurable improvements in operational efficiency.

A Business Analyst at bp provides enduring deep domain expertise to bridge the gap between business goals and technology solutions. Using techniques such as data analysis, customer and partner interviews and workshops, they gather, refine, and define business requirements and then collaborate with technology colleagues to deliver solutions that meet both user and business needs, ensuring successful roll-out and adoption of solutions.

User research: Engage with users, observe and analyze their workflows, and extract meaningful insights about how they perform a process and interact with a product or system. This involves uncovering pain points, process mapping, pattern recognition, and connecting learnings to potential solutions.

Requirements definition: Take responsibility for eliciting requirements through various techniques such as interviews, workshops, and document analysis. They lead workshops to assemble and refine requirements, consider tradeoffs, and ensure a clear understanding of system constraints. Additionally, they collaborate with design teams to develop solutions that meet both business and user needs.

Relationship management: Build strong relationships with commercial and technology partners at all levels within a distributed team, ensuring effective communication, alignment and collaboration.

Business process change: Lead business process workshops to analyze and map business processes, find opportunities for process improvements, and implements changes to enhance efficiency and effectiveness.

Data analysis: Analyze and model data requirements, understand data models and database design to support sophisticated datasets, and provide insights and recommendations based on data analysis to support decision-making.

Service delivery: Diagnose issues and work closely with other support teams across functions to understand defects, drive minor improvements, and document change requests clearly and concisely in order to bring quick resolution.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Superb oral and written communication skills.

Ability to build positive relationships with a variety of domain experts.

Technical proficiency in areas such as data analysis and modeling, service design, and application design.

At this level, a business analyst is encouraged to have strong expertise in core business analysis principles, with extensive knowledge in areas such as requirements definition, stakeholder management, service delivery, testing, business process change, and data analysis. They independently tackle sophisticated problems, lead initiatives, and drive them to completion, demonstrating high skill and expertise in their domain!

Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, Information Technology, or a related field, or equivalent experience.

Demonstrable experience as a Business Analyst or in a similar role.

Familiarity with business analysis tools (e.g., ADO, Power BI).

Our purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. For over 100 years, bp has focused on discovering, developing, and producing oil and gas in the nations where we operate. We are one of the few companies globally that can provide governments and customers with an integrated energy offering. Delivering our strategy sustainably is fundamental to achieving our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner!

Remote Type: This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



