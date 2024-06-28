Senior Business Analyst, Retail Commercial Execution

Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Description:

About bp

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world.

In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too!

Job Summary

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.



The Senior Business Analyst will play a pivotal role in driving multi-functional initiatives within Retail and the broader organization. You'll work closely with business stakeholders to devise and implement multi-functional business processes, improvements, and innovative solutions. Collaborating with SMEs, business leaders, and project sponsors, you'll comprehensively capture and document business requirements. Your expertise will be instrumental in crafting both short and long-term strategies to effectively address business needs.

Responsibilities

Lead multi-functional projects within Retail by partnering with SME's, business leaders, and project sponsors to understand business needs, develop comprehensive solutions, and implement them effectively

Gather and interpret business requirements to formulate strategic solutions tailored to address short, mid, and long-term needs. Implement the devised strategies, collaborating with I&E as necessary to ensure successful implementation

Manage prioritization and resourcing for multiple projects/initiatives with input from Retail partners

Influence decision-making by effectively presenting concepts and process overviews to business stakeholders, technologists, and management

Advise functional groups and project teams within the wider bp organization on Retail processes and procedures, systems, and industry best practices

Understand Retail data inputs/outputs and infrastructure; assist with reporting requests and gray IT support as needed

Act as a liaison between business users and I&E to resolve technical issue

Contribute to project planning, including defining scope, schedule, and resource allocation, while also monitoring and tracking project status and outcomes

Provide reliable and informative implementation updates in project, team and/or steering committee meetings

Create and maintain business process documents

Requirements & Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree, preferably in Information Systems, Business Management, or Energy

5 years’ experience in business analysis, data intelligence, project management, and/or requirements gathering, or a combination of education and experience

Minimum 2 years’ experience in the Retail Energy industry

Demonstrable experience in managing and delivering cross-functional projects, including effective stakeholder management

Experience in process improvement, change management, and documenting business processes

Must be able to effectively manage workloads and priorities, identify problems and process gaps, and take proactive steps to deliver solutions

Must be able to operate in a dynamic environment with changing priorities while managing multiple workstreams

Extensive knowledge of relational databases, with hands-on experience in creating and interpreting SQL Server and/or Oracle queries

Experience with Power BI, Python, and/or Excel/VBA

Knowledge of billing platforms and ETRMs is preferred (e.g., CES Blue, Endur)

Knowledge of Utility and Local Distribution Company (LDC) processes and procedures in deregulated retail power and gas markets is strongly preferred

Why join us

At bp, we believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life, including a generous paid parental leave policy and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Continuous Learning, Deal modelling and valuation, Developing and implementing strategy, Influencing, Negotiating value, Thought Leadership, Trading Fundamentals



