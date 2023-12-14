Senior Business Development Manager

Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Trading & Shipping



Supply & Trading Group



The Non-Operated Joint Venture (NOJV) creation team is accountable for the creation and execution of all NOJVs across the Trading and Shipping (T&S) spectrum, ensuring that creation of our NOJVs draw upon best practices and learnings; optimise costs of this activity across T&S; facilitate any necessary information barriers and other conflicts of interest management between shareholder and commodity teams; and also to use the extensive NOJV creation knowledge of a centralised team.This person will support the development and execution of large infrastructure projects in the T&S portfolio through working and influencing partners. The immediate focus for this role will be a specific project in Indonesia where BP have recently signed a Joint Development Agreement.The successful candidate will be required to manage BP’s interest in the proposed facility as the Project progresses through define and execute and to develop all required internal governance materials to enable successful sanction of the project.The person will oversee all agreements and build vital internal and external relationships, including collaborating closely with JV partners, to support successful delivery of the Project in line with BP’s requirements.



This individual will report to the VP, NOJV Creation and work as part of an integrated project team to support specific project opportunities.

Represent BP on the Project Steering committees.

Leverage and maintain relationships with key collaborators and BP subject matter authorities to influence the project development ensuring alignment with our business needs and requirements.

Coordinates a team to address key risks through the development phase of the project and ensures that necessary agreements are put in place to support the Project taking FID.

Identifies and secures BP internal resources required to support the development of the JV through the project phase and into commercial operations. This will likely include drawing upon SME resource.

Run the internal BP governance processes, working with all internal partners including Financing authorities and Treasury to ensure timely consultation and creation of financial memoranda to enable project sanction.

Support the JV in resourcing the JV Management Team required to complete the project and develop an effective operations organisation.

Lead the project using industry best practice project management processes and systems. Track project landmarks and activities against a detailed project plan and report progress to BP project collaborators.

Influence JV partners and the JV Project Management Team to ensure delivery of project scope is in line with BP’s expectations of no accidents, injuries or damage to the environment.

Deliver the Project within the sanctioned Cost and Schedule targets.

Report project progress monthly to the BP Governance Board,

Project Management – Ensure the project development is run in line with T&S’s Major Projects Policy and Guideline.

Project Objectives – Establish a clear set of Project objectives/deliverables

Project Execution Plan - Develop and implement an execution plan and MOC plan for smooth transition to Operations.

Risk Management – Direct and coordinate the development and implementation of an overall Project Risk Management Plan.

Support the establishment of a fully functioning JV company with appropriate management systems for the operation of the asset.

Deep commercial and financial skill-set, in particular with joint ventures.

Able to describe and evaluate commercial and technical risks of gas and power projects.

Experienced in negotiation and operating NOJV operational agreements.

Proven experience in project management and development of asset based projects through NOJVs.

Experience in constructing and operating Joint Venture agreements.

Able to develop commercial evaluation models for complex contractual arrangements (in conjunction with structuring and finance colleagues).

Ability to work and thrive in a business and organization that will evolve as it grows and ability to handle uncertainty, ambiguity and conflicting work priorities.

Cross-cultural proficiency, self-awareness and able to work in multifaceted cultural environments.

Ability to function well in pressured environments.

Self-starter, able to demonstrate inclusive and supportive behaviour.

Able to operate in an agile manner and act as a project integrator while building. relationships with local BP. teams/customers/suppliers/banks/partners/governments etc.

Knowledge of Upstream, Midstream, T&S and gas and power markets.

Effective networker across all businesses and functions.

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



