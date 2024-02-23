Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Retail Group



Job Description:

bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.

Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives. To help us achieve this we are transforming our convenience locations into a customer focused retail business. We will achieve success by listening and acting in the best interests of our customers. ‘Who we are’ defines what we stand for at bp. It builds on our best qualities and those things that are most important to us – our commitment to safety, to speaking up if something doesn’t seem right, compliance, care for others and working together as one integrated bp team – while putting an even greater focus on how we can take bp to the next level.

The Senior Business Manager role is a key leadership role responsible for the performance and development of between 4-7 Business Managers and between 5-8 bp Stores and Store Managers. This is an Auckland region-based role which holds direct responsibility for the safety, customer, people, compliance, commercial and brand performance within their allocated region.



Senior Business Managers are enthusiastic, performance focused leaders that understand success is delivered through embedding a safety, team first culture. With a can-do attitude, willingness to challenge the status quo, and tenacity to succeed, our Senior Business Managers are required adapt to environments where priorities can change rapidly. This is an Auckland regional based role and frequent travel across our store network is required.



This role will report to the NZ Operations & Trading Senior Manager and will be fully accountable for the operational performance (safety, people, customer, commercial). The Senior Business Manger holds decision rights for local business within approved strategy and capex/ revex/ P&C (people & culture) DoA (Delegate of Authority) including:

Supporting the Business Managers and oversees the maintenance/ discretionary spend for their cluster of stores

Collaborate with Business Managers and Store Managers to implement plans relating to local marketing activity to drive localised sales and recruitment attraction campaigns.

Support Senior Manager with Business Manager hiring and accountable for Store hire decisions

What you can expect in the role:

Safety-first mindset: Deliver activities & programs through a safety lens, ensuring a considered offer that is fit for purpose for operations to deliver at store, without compromising risk. This extends to influencing supplier behaviours & commitment to safety regarding deliveries & fit for purpose equipment.

Team approach to success: Actively contribute to NZ region-based meetings and workshops and is a voice to support office on areas for improvement.

Integrate store support & store teams: Complete engaging store visits to coach our leaders (Business Managers and Sore managers) to increase performance and celebrate success. Collaborate with support office teams (Play to Win, Retail Passport, Product Trials) to ensure localised initiatives are completed successfully within region.

Growth the bottom line: Deliver sustainable growth by putting the customer’s front of mind across the market. Be responsible for leading the delivery of business results and performance through instilling consistent people, process, and system workflows within allocated region.

Performance-focused: Monitor and analyse performance metrics vs plan and activate timely interventions. Provide timely and effective solutions to deliver continuous improvement across all KPI’s. Ensure that Business Managers and retail stores within their territory/at a national level achieve the targeted scorecard results and revenue targets.

Retail expertise: Utilise your retail skills, knowledge, and experience to coach Business Managers & Store teams to increase customer revenue and repeat purchase. Implement changes which may be needed to sustain market position and drive revenue though increased sales across multiple stores/nationally.

Leadership: Identify gaps in knowledge at a Business Manager and store level and puts plans in place to remedy. Review performance of teams and holds genuine and performance improving conversations to develop capability and overall store performance. Facilitate training, adhering to pre-set training procedures to achieve agreed performance standards.