Senior Business Process Analyst (Chart of Accounts)

This role chiefly responsible to upkeep, optimize and manage the Global Chart of Accounts (CoA) processes and supports the Finance Data Structures (FDS) expert in managing Finance Data Structures related activities.The role collaborates with experts from multiple disciplines includes Enabling Solutions, Group Accounts, Accounting & Reporting, Segments Management Information, Group Tax as well as outside service providers to analyze and understand business requirement for CoA and FDS updates and enhancements. The role acts as a Centre of Expertise for reporting/accounting in relation to CoA and FDS to under data principles and standards are understood.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Operational Accountabilities

Approve and govern all requests for new global and operational general ledger accounts and other global financial master data. Provide assurance that all other SAP reporting options or functionality is considered as an alternative to account creation, in order to maintain the integrity of the GFT CoA and design principles.

Define, promote and enforce GFT governance principles & standards and ensure CoA and FDS integrity remains truly global, generic in nature and fit for purpose.

Educate users on GFT principles and processes for CoA and FDS usage. Provide understanding and knowledge to users of viable mapping solutions in MI to deliver GFO and related MI reporting needs.

Deliver effective data services by driving an efficient process with continuous improvement and transformation culture in the team environment.

Maintain professional and proactive relationship with key stakeholders at all levels and keep familiar with all aspects of BP finance data requirements across the business segments and functions.

Project Accountabilities

Review and agree project deployment work requests and system change requests from project deployment teams in accordance with the GFT Governance Policy.

Active involvement in new deployments to oversee the mapping process from existing legacy accounting systems to SAP Global CoA and FDS.

Support project deployment teams with the CoA definition and FDS mapping approach documents (e.g legacy mapping & testing approach) and legacy mapping activities.

Consult and engage with deployment teams, end users and process owners to ensure that account requirements and integration into the template are understood.

Develop and maintain education material and present to new SAP business users in formal education workshop, e.g. Deployment kick-off and user familiarization.

Monitor, track and coordinate CoA and FDS activities for projects.

Centre of Expertise

Provide expertise in related to the CoA and FDS, to resolve issues and offer viable solutions to business users and project teams in support the GFT finance master data design.



Essential Education & Experience:

Bachelor’s degree in finance or recognized professional accounting qualification or related fields.

Minimum 8 – 9 years with experience in general accounting, group and MI reporting.

Proficient in SAP FI & CO. Preferably exposure in data administration.

Ability to work Independently, coordinating with multiple stakeholders at all levels.

Ability to prioritize workload, work under pressure & meet tight deadlines.

Able to work shift during quarter close and on ad hoc basis.

Desirable Criteria:

Sound understanding of the nature, purpose and application of CoA including statutory charts across business segments.

Understanding of other SAP core modules such as SD, AM, MM and PS.

Experience of SAP FICO deployments, data structures & preparation, mapping and maintenance of financials master data.

Knowledge of MI, Group Reporting and Business Reporting processes including use of Business Warehouse (SAP BW).

Experience with financial control processes in a manufacturing and/or commercial business context.

Embrace digital automation and new digital skills to enable faster, more focused decision making.

