Job summary

The Senior Business Process Analyst is to govern Finance Master Data, including the Harmonised Data Set (HDS), Financial Data Structure (FDS), Chart of Accounts (COA), Company Codes & Cons Unit. The role requires to ensure integrity checks & approvals are applied before data maintenance. These controls over the HDS, FDS and COA master data are fundamental to ensure the financial data are accurately reported & adhere to BP Group Accounts, Complex Local Statutory Reporters, Group Tax & the Segment MI teams. This role will also deal specifically with company code and cons unit management which requires extensive knowledge of the company set up principles, Legal Entity structures and reporting requirements across BP.

Key Accountabilities

1st level of support for Finance Security process including analyse, validate, and approve Finance business roles as well as ensuring accurate Segregation of Duties (SOD).

Manage the process of annual New Creation and Close Edition which is mandatory for Master Data Process.

Operationalized the requests in accordance with SLAs and conduct validations to compliance with the Global Financial Template (GFT), Americas Financial Template (AFT) and Finance Business Warehouse practices and policies and procedures.

Provision of business support at key periods (e.g., month end) to enable timely reporting.

Promote user education on SAP/GFT/AFT/FBW Financial Data Structures and Governance.

Strong knowledge in FBW, Financial Templates, and associated mapping tables and as a Global Centre of Expertise.

Lead and support external and internal audits queries, identify and control risk and drive incident investigations.

Operationalize for validation and release hold back table entries (ZBWC_OPACC_CON, ZBWC_STAT_ACC_OV) and renaming of Global and Operational Accounts for short text and / or long text.

Work closely with Team Lead to discuss with stakeholders and technical deployment teams on scoping for current deployment as well as planning for future deployments.

Support Project Deployments on Finance Master Data, FBW loads mappings and resolving issue, when required.

Next command of overseeing the team’s operations

SME and govern Cons Unit and Company Code process

Identify, review, and propose continuous improvement within the system, internal control, and end to end process.

Essential Education and Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in Finance or recognized professional accounting qualification or related fields.

Minimum 8 years of experiences in general accounting or Group & MI reporting or data administration.

Proficient in SAP FI & CO. Preferably exposure in SAP MDG and maintenance finance data structures /mapping.

Excellent communication skills, ability to manage conflict & ability to work through complex issues and deal with complex setup requirements that must be coordinated with key stakeholders in the business, Group Accounts, the Corporate Secretary office, segment control teams and technical support

Able to work shift during quarter close (if needed)

Desirable Criteria