Senior Business Process Analyst (Hierarchies & Validation Rules)

Finance



Finance Group



This role responsible to upkeep, optimize and manage reporting hierarchies and Financial Business Warehouse (FBW) validation rules and support the Financial Data Structure (FDS) expert in managing Finance Data Structures and Chart of Accounts (CoA) related activities.The role collaborates with experts from multiple disciplines includes Enabling Solutions, Group Accounts, Accounting & Reporting, Segment Management Information, Group Tax as well as outside service providers to analyze and understand reporting requirement for hierarchies and validation set updates and enhancements. The role acts as a Centre of Expertise of the data structures, rules and validations and complex reporting hierarchies by which the FBW solutions operates.



Manage and maintain the financial rules and validations sets, ensuring data quality, compliance, and reporting accuracy within SAP ZRG and FBW.

Manage and maintain all changes to complex reporting hierarchies, ensuring hierarchies are correctly updated in SAP ZRG and FBW.

Engage with Group Accounts and the Segment MI teams to understand validation, hierarchy and data reporting requirements and properly impact access and implement any required changes.

Support quarterly Group Reporting Manual (GRM) changes and testing. Provide relevant input to UAT test script preparation for changes associated with validation rules, hierarchies and data reporting requirements and present to Group Accounts for sign off.

Provide effective governance over the data structures, rules & validations and complex hierarchies, and providing oversight and assurance for all change management activities.

Supports preparation of context and content regarding changes to validation rules, hierarchies and data reporting requirements into the FBW user groups meetings.

Support activities associated with the FDS and CoA and ensure data structures, data definitions and associated standards and practices established for Global Financial Template (GFT) and America Financial Template (AFT).

Assist with the preparation of relevant input to the deployment team for the development of new or update existing training materials in relation to validation rules, hierarchies and data reporting requirements.

Provide expertise in related to the financial validation rules, reporting hierarchies and data structures, to resolve issues and offer viable solutions to business users and project teams in support the GFT/FBW finance master data design.

Assist in educating users on GFT principles and processes for CoA and FDS usage. Provide understanding and knowledge to users of viable mapping solutions in MI to deliver GFO and related MI reporting needs.

Deliver effective data services by driving an efficient process with continuous improvement and transformation culture in the team environment.

Maintain professional and proactive relationship with key stakeholders at all levels and keep familiar with all aspects of BP finance data requirements across the business segments and functions.

Essential Education & Experience:

Bachelor’s degree in finance or recognized professional accounting qualification or related fields.

Minimum 8 – 9 years with solid experience in general accounting, group and MI reporting.

Proficient in SAP FI & CO. Preferably exposure in data administration.

Good accounting aptitude with the ability to understand accounting policy changes.

Ability to work Independently, coordinating with multiple stakeholders at all levels.

Ability to prioritize workload, work under pressure & meet tight deadlines.

Able to work shift during quarter close and on ad hoc basis.

Desirable Criteria:

Previous work with financial reporting code sets, GRA codes, GFO codes, ADD/SUP data codes, etc.

Established network with key members of a few teams such as Group Accounts, Segment reporting teams, and GFT/FBW technical support teams.

Experience with developing master data standards and practices and implementing effective governance and oversight.

Knowledge of GRM and IFRS. Experience of SAP FICO deployments, data structures & preparation, mapping and maintenance of financials master data.

Knowledge of MI, Group Reporting and Business Reporting processes including use of Business Warehouse (SAP BW).

Experience with financial control processes in a manufacturing and/or commercial business context.

Embrace digital automation and new digital skills to enable faster, more focused decision making.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Data Administration, General Accounting, Management Information (MI) Reporting, SAP Business Warehouse, SAP FICO



