Finance



Finance Group



The Senior Business Process Analyst is to govern Finance Master Data, including the Harmonised Data Set (HDS), Financial Data Structure (FDS) & Chart of Accounts (COA). The role requires to serve as an expert to manage complex or critical data process areas to ensure integrity checks & approvals are applied before data maintenance. These controls over the exchange rate, HDS, FDS and COA master data are fundamental to ensure the financial data are accurately reported & adhere to BP Group Accounts, Complex Local Statutory Reporters, Group Tax & the Segment MI teams.

Operationalise finance master data requests in accordance with SLAs and conduct validations to compliance with the Global Financial Template (GFT), Americas Financial Template (AFT), Finance Business Warehouse (FBW) data standards practices and policies and procedures.

Manage finance data critical or complex processes inclusive but not limited to:

Focal point for exchange rate process including trouble shooting and resolving exchange rate issues ensuring Finance business continuity.

Perform, analyse, and validate forecasting and planning rates, and the addition of new exchange rate types as well as the monitoring of the distribution of the exchange rates to the transactional systems.

Work closely with FDS COA team to ensure the Quarterly Group Reporting Manual (GRM) changes are accurate, completeness and timely for Group Reporting Purposes.

Focal point for validation and release hold back table entries (ZBWC_DEF_CON, ZBWC_COUN_VERS, ZBWC_DEF_CON, ZBWC_INT_FIL_OB) process.

Support for Finance Security process including analyse, validate, and approve Finance business roles as well as ensuring proper Segregation of Duties (SOD).

Maintain GFT Finance Reporting Structure for local reporting.

Operationalise for validation and release hold back table entries (ZBWC_OPACC_CON, ZBWC_STAT_ACC_OV) and renaming of Global and Operational Accounts for short text and / or long text.

Review and approval of updates to Financial Data Structures (FDS) and associated mapping tables.

Support Project Deployments on Finance Master Data, FBW loads mappings, resolving issue, when required.

Identify, review, and propose continuous improvement within the system, internal control, and end to end process.

Good knowledge in FBW, Financial Templates, and associated mapping tables and as a Global Centre of Expertise for finance master data.

Provision of business support at key periods (e.g., month end) to enable timely reporting.

Attend internal and external audit queries on Finance Master Data process when required.

Review and update policy and procedures, when required.

Educate business users and super users to ensure they fully understand the finance master data request process, procedures, and principles.

Maintain good working relationships with key stakeholders such as Super Users and Technical support teams.

Inspire teams to learn new skills, adopt new practices and seek growth opportunity.

Ensure successful change management process when there are new/change in processes or system introduce.

Bachelor’s degree in finance or recognized professional accounting qualification or related fields

Minimum 6 - 7 years of experience in general accounting or Group & MI reporting or data administration.

Proficient in SAP FI & CO. Preferably exposure in SAP MDG and maintenance finance data structures /mapping.

Able to work shift during quarter close and stand by (if needed).

Excellent communication skills, ability to handle conflict & ability to work through sophisticated issues and take care of complex setup requirements that must be coordinated with key stakeholders.

Ability to prioritize technology, work under stress & meet tight deadlines.

