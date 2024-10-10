Senior Business Process Analyst

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

This role is responsible for maintaining, optimizing and managing Finance Data Structures (FDS), including, but not limited to Chart of Accounts, Cost Elements, Profit Centers, Cost Centers and Reporting Hierarchies.

You will be instrumental in driving the enrichment of finance master data, ensuring its accuracy, consistency, and reliability for the bp group. Additionally, you will interface with various functions across the organization to uphold, reinforce data integrity standards, assist in evaluating data quality and compliance.

Key Accountabilities:

Operational Accountabilities

Approve and govern all FDS requests and data set to comply with the Global Financial Template (GFT), Americas Financial Template (AFT), Finance Business Warehouse (FBW) data standards and bp policies

Conduct detailed data impact assessment reviews of data sets, analyze the ADH dashboard and implement data validation processes to identify and correct discrepancies or anomalies.

Define, promote and enforce governance principles & standards and ensure FDS integrity remains truly global, generic in nature and fit for purpose.

Educate users on GFT & AFT principles and processes for FDS usage. Provide understanding and knowledge to users of viable mapping solutions in MI to deliver GFO and related MI reporting needs.

Drive data integrity and data enrichment review with the Data Cleansing team in strategize cleansing activities.

Deliver effective data services by driving an efficient process with continuous improvement and transformation culture in the team environment.

Maintain professional and proactive relationship with key stakeholders at all levels and keep familiar with all aspects of BP finance data requirements across the business segments and functions.

Verify that process documentation reflects with the current operational state and is updated in timely manner to reflect any changes.

Project Accountabilities

Review and agree project deployment work requests and system change requests from project deployment teams in accordance with the governance policies.

Active involvement in new deployments to oversee the mapping process from existing legacy accounting systems to SAP Global CoA and FDS.

Support project deployment teams with the CoA definition and FDS mapping approach documents (e.g legacy mapping & testing approach) and legacy mapping activities.

Consult and engage with deployment teams, end users and process owners to ensure that account requirements and integration into the template are understood.

Develop and maintain education material and present to new SAP business users in formal education workshop, e.g. Deployment kick-off and user familiarization.

Monitor, track and coordinate CoA and FDS activities for projects.

Centre of Expertise

Provide expertise in related to the CoA and FDS, to resolve issues and offer viable solutions to business users and project teams in support the GFT & AFT finance master data design.

Essential Education & Experience:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in finance or recognized professional accounting qualification or related fields.

Minimum 8 – 9 years with proven experience in general accounting, group and MI reporting.

Proficient in SAP FI & CO. Preferably exposure in data management.

Excellence communication and interpersonal skills to work Independently, coordinating with multiple stakeholders at all levels.

Ability to prioritize workload, work under pressure & meet tight deadlines.

Excellent attention to detail, analytical skills, and problem-solving abilities.

Able to work shift during quarter close and on ad hoc basis.

Desirable Criteria:

Sound understanding of the nature, purpose and application of CoA including statutory charts across business segments.

Understanding of other SAP core modules such as SD, AM, MM and PS.

Experience of SAP FICO deployments, data structures & preparation, mapping and maintenance of financials master data.

Knowledge of MI, Group Reporting and Business Reporting processes including use of Business Warehouse (SAP BW).

Experience with financial control processes in a manufacturing and/or commercial business context.

Embrace digital automation and new digital skills to enable faster, more focused decision making.

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.





Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility tools, Analytics, Business process control, Business process improvement, Chart of Accounts (COA), Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Functional Design Specification (FDS), Influencing, Internal control and compliance, SAP FICO, Stakeholder Engagement



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.